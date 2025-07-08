Steal This Bobby Flay Steak Trick For A Juicy Cut With A Drool-Worthy Crust

If you're visiting Las Vegas, maybe you've tried the steak at Bobby Flay's restaurant Brasserie B Parisian Steakhouse in Caesars Palace, and you want to recreate it at home. Lucky for you, Flay has an Instagram video explaining his tricks for this supremely tasty hunk of meat. There are three key steps you'll want to follow to nail it.

First up, the herbs and spices that you'll need for that crust to form — consider this like a steak rub. Fitting with Flay's background in Southwestern-style cuisine (like at his NYC eatery where he earned his first glowing review), it features a Mexican-tinged spice combo with both ancho and arbol chile powder, plus cumin, coriander, mustard powder, oregano, salt, and pepper, combined with a hefty ⅓ cup of paprika. Just mix them all together and sprinkle it thickly onto your steak.

Next up, cooking. Flay recommends a cast iron pan, and he's not alone in this thinking. Many home cooks opt for cast iron because it gets super hot and retains its heat even when a colder steak hits the pan (plus, the heat is evenly distributed). This means it sears steak better than a regular frying pan might. He uses avocado oil in the pan — another important tip, since it has a high smoke point, plus a neutral taste that won't interfere with other flavors. Flay then finishes the steak in the oven — the dry heat helps crisp up that crust a bit while finishing the cooking more evenly. You will want a meat thermometer to check when it's done to your liking.