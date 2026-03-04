How Bobby Flay Cleans His Cast Iron For Long-Lasting Pans

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Super-heavy and perfect for creating a remarkable sear, cast iron pans are a smart tool to have in your kitchen lineup. They come with quite a few rules, however, that are important to understand if you want your pans to hold up over time. In a YouTube video, Food Network asked Bobby Flay a series of rapid-fire questions, including one about whether he uses soap to clean his cast iron pans. Flay said, "I don't wash it with soap, no. If I need to wash it out I just make sure that it's bone dry."

If you're new to the world of cast iron pans, cleaning without soap can sound strange — but cleaning without water can sound downright bizarre. Let's take a dive into what Flay likely means when he talks about his no-soap, bone-dry cast iron pan cleaning process.

First, not using soap or water doesn't mean you cook in your cast iron pan and just toss it back into the cupboard after use. Cleaning just looks a little bit different for cast iron cookware. Submerging your pan in water is one of the biggest mistakes you can make with cast iron — it's likely to cause rust, rendering your pan difficult or impossible to use. You can use use a cloth (or some folded-up paper towels) and coarse sea salt to scrub away any stuck-on food. You can also use a brush with plastic bristles to scrape debris away. If you absolutely need to use a bit of water to rinse away particularly tough stuck-on bits, make sure it's hot, and dry the pan off right away to avoid the formation of rust. When you're finished, use paper towels or a cloth to make sure your pan is completely, 100% dry.