What Guests Actually Ate At Queen Elizabeth II's Wedding Dinner

When Princess Elizabeth (who would later become Queen Elizabeth II) married Philip Mountbatten (the future Prince Philip) in November 1947, the reception meal was, perhaps surprisingly, called a "wedding breakfast." Yet no eggs or toast were to be seen on the menu — it's just a naming quirk in the United Kingdom where the post-wedding-ceremony meal is called breakfast, regardless of what time it starts.

The 146 guests at Buckingham Palace worked through five different dishes. First up was filet de sole Mountbatten, which (as the name implies) centered around filets of sole. Good luck trying to recreate it, though: Even well-researched accounts of the wedding are unable to name the ingredients in the dish beyond the fish.

Next up was perdreau en casserole, a braised partridge dish, served with green beans and pommes noisette (small balls of potato that are fried and buttered). The exact details of the casserole are hard to confirm, but French recipes typically suggest the birds get braised in a mix of stock, butter, wine, and brandy, with aromatics like onion. Alongside that was a "salade royale" (royal salad): It would appear record-keeping of the wedding was poor, as there's also relatively little clear detail about what went into it.

Finally, dessert. This was a bombe glacée Princesse Elizabeth: An ice-cream bombe with strawberries. The meal was then wrapped up with fresh fruit (technically this was "dessert" and the bombe was "pudding", in British dining parlance) and coffee.