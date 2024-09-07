The Decadent Coffee Dessert That Was A Favorite At Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II's love of tea is well documented — she was a particular fan of Earl Grey, which she would drink black (that is, without milk or sugar), and frequently hosted tea parties at Buckingham Palace. But what you may not know is that she also had a soft spot for the drink's more caffeinated cousin: coffee.

Her Majesty would sometimes enjoy coffee with lunch or dinner, according to Darren McGrady, who served the monarch and her family as personal chef for 15 years (a career that started with feeding the Queen's corgis and peeling carrots for her horse). Coffee was also a key ingredient in many of her favorite desserts, including a dark chocolate mousse laced with espresso — and it played a leading role in one particularly decadent treat that she liked sharing with guests at dinner parties. "At banquets when the Queen was entertaining, the most popular dessert on the menu often was an ice cream bombe," McGrady revealed in an interview with British website Coffee Friend. "We did a bombe glacée coppelia, which was coffee ice cream filled with praline and decorated with whipped cream and liquor coffee beans."

