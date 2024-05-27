What It Was Like To Eat At Charles And Diana's Lavish Wedding Reception

When Princess Diana and King Charles III married in 1981, the event came with a tremendous price tag: $48 million. The early 2020s equivalent, when adjusted for inflation, would be $156 million. This covered Diana's iconic gown, which was made by designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel, as well as other items necessary for a royal wedding. It also went towards a hefty security presence, including undercover agents. However, a significant portion of the money went towards the food.

When Diana got married, she was 20 years old, and a lot of the choices she and her team made reflected that youth and modernity. Royal British weddings are usually catered with a focus on French culinary influences, and Diana and Charles' menu was written in French — but food writer and historian Angela Clutton told HuffPost it was "a distinctly simpler menu with fewer courses than there would have been for earlier generations." Perhaps one exception was a lavish chicken dish named after Diana: "Supreme de Volaille Princess de Galles." This was a chicken breast stuffed with lamb mousse, wrapped in brioche, and with a Madeira sauce.