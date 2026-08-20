The Best Veggie Burger Brand To Add To Your Cart For Grilling Season

Whether you don't eat meat yourself or you want to make sure you have the best option for your vegetarian friends, there is just one veggie burger you need to get on the grill this summer. The Actual Veggies California Garden Veggie Burger took the top spot in our complete ranking of the best veggie burgers for grilling, a ranking in which different meat-free burgers were judged on the qualities that matter most — flavor, texture, and, crucially, how well the burger holds together once it hits the heat. Coming in at No. 1, the Actual Veggies California Garden Burger was the clear winner, not a meat-imitation burger but instead a vegetable-forward patty with a thick, hearty texture, and loads of flavor.

As a lifelong vegetarian myself, I'll tell you that texture is so important in a veggie burger, and that's exactly where more plant-forward veggie burgers often go wrong, falling apart when flipped on the grill. It goes without saying that behavior doesn't exactly translate to being the star food of the cookout. But in our testing, The California Garden Burger held its shape well over the heat and kept a good substantial bite.