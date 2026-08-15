Does Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Latte Use Real Pumpkin?

It's that time of year again, so love it or hate it, get ready for pumpkin spiced everything to hit menus! And Dunkin' has put a date on it with an official Instagram announcement that pumpkin will be returning to its menu on August 19, 2026. While it doesn't confirm the Pumpkin Spice Latte, or any other pumpkin-themed menu items, we can only assume that this fall staple will be a part of the lineup. But as you prepare for your first order of the season, you might want to know that real pumpkin is also not a part of the plan — at least as far as the PSL is concerned.

The beverage is made with a pumpkin syrup, which itself consists of a mix of sweetened condensed milk, sugar, brown sugar, caramel coloring, high fructose corn syrup, and both natural and artificial flavorings. Sorry, pumpkin purists, no real pumpkin in sight here.

In the past, the PSL at Dunkin' hasn't always been a fan favorite. But reviews aside, the chain formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts until 2019 has been offering pumpkin-flavored coffee drinks since 2007, and even doubled down in 2020 with the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte. There doesn't seem to be any slowing it down either. Dunkin's latte is known for being super sweet and super creamy, without an overbearing amount of spice or pumpkin flavor. This might explain why coffee drinkers might not always rank it number one, but then again, we still want our coffee to taste a little bit like coffee, right? And there is always the option to hack the menu and get your PSL exactly the way you want it.