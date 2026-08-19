In 2026, the United States saw one of the largest cyclosporiasis outbreaks in years, leading some people to find lettuce-free menu alternatives to their standard fast food orders. It's no surprise that people are wondering where their fresh produce comes from. If you've ever ordered an iconic McDonald's Big Mac, you've probably seen that finely shredded lettuce poking out the sides of the bun — but where did it originate? As expected with such a fast food giant, there's more than one answer. McDonald's sources from both small farmers and major distributors in order to maintain its lettuce supply across U.S. locations.

A lettuce supplier named Dirk Giannini, who grows lettuce in the Salinas Valley of California, is profiled on the McDonald's website as being a lettuce supplier for the chain's salads. "Within days, our lettuce is harvested, tripled rinsed, and delivered to McDonalds," Giannini said of the process in the write-up.

Although it seems McDonald's has built relationships with at least one small supplier (Giannini is the only one mentioned on the chain's website for lettuce supply, though there could be others), the fast food brand has also sourced produce from massive distributors like Taylor Farms.