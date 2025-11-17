The McDonald's Food Vendor Recall That Impacted 18,000 Cases Of Product

For both customers and retailers alike, there is little worse than news of a recall. Whether products are tainted with foreign objects, contain unlabeled allergens, or are infected with hazardous pathogens, the very knowledge that the food on your plate might cause you harm is more than enough to spark anxiety in even the most easy-going diner. Though many outbreaks of contamination are caught and contained quickly, there are some food-borne illnesses so devastating that their discovery can damage the reputation of a business (and even whole industries) for years. Take, for example, the E. coli outbreak that happened at Jack in the Box in the early 1990s, which was one of the worst E. coli outbreaks in American history. Though the business still exists, the damage done to its reputation caused many restaurant closures. More recently, in 2024, the fast food mammoth McDonald's faced its own E. coli outbreak, which was traced to onions used on its Quarter Pounder burgers.

A total of 104 cases of E. coli infections were reported during the span of this outbreak across 14 states, with most cases in Colorado and the surrounding states. Ultimately, the outbreak was tied to a Taylor Farms facility located in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The first reported case of E. coli came on September 12, 2024, and the outbreak officially ended in December of that same year, following over 100 illnesses and one death. Ultimately, McDonald's had to remove just under 18,000 cases of onions from its stores.