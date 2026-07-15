The summer of 2026 has been hot, sizzling even. Unfortunately, it has also been rife with outbreaks of foodborne illnesses. Perhaps the most notorious of these outbreaks of illness has been tied to a pesky parasite known to cause some pretty explosive symptoms of intestinal distress and digestive upset. We are talking, of course, about cyclosporiasis, an infection that is caused by the cyclospora parasite. A case of cyclosporiasis, which is often brought on by the consumption of cyclospora contaminated food, can last for weeks at a stretch, causing diarrhea, bloating, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and fever. Sometimes, this infection clears up on its own, but many people's doctors prescribe them antibiotics to treat it. If you have a weakened immune system, the infection can lead to more serious illness.

So you'll probably want to avoid the parasite if possible, which also means taking a critical look at your usual fast food order. To help you avoid potential cyclospora infection, we've gathered a list of food items to avoid during upticks in cyclosporiasis cases. Before we start, however, there are some aspects of this parasite that you'll want to keep in mind.

During U.S. outbreaks, the parasite is often found in produce such as basil, sweet peas, berries, salad mixes, and cilantro. However, it can also be found in other fruits and veggies. You can reduce risk of infection by washing your produce. However, this doesn't completely eliminate the risk. Cooking your food to 158 degrees Fahrenheit or above does kill the parasite, so that is a good option if you still want these foods. With this in mind, here are the foods to skip if you want to save yourself a fortnight of stomach churning illness.