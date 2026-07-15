Order This, Not That: 14 Fast Food Items To Eat During A Cyclosporiasis Outbreak
The summer of 2026 has been hot, sizzling even. Unfortunately, it has also been rife with outbreaks of foodborne illnesses. Perhaps the most notorious of these outbreaks of illness has been tied to a pesky parasite known to cause some pretty explosive symptoms of intestinal distress and digestive upset. We are talking, of course, about cyclosporiasis, an infection that is caused by the cyclospora parasite. A case of cyclosporiasis, which is often brought on by the consumption of cyclospora contaminated food, can last for weeks at a stretch, causing diarrhea, bloating, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and fever. Sometimes, this infection clears up on its own, but many people's doctors prescribe them antibiotics to treat it. If you have a weakened immune system, the infection can lead to more serious illness.
So you'll probably want to avoid the parasite if possible, which also means taking a critical look at your usual fast food order. To help you avoid potential cyclospora infection, we've gathered a list of food items to avoid during upticks in cyclosporiasis cases. Before we start, however, there are some aspects of this parasite that you'll want to keep in mind.
During U.S. outbreaks, the parasite is often found in produce such as basil, sweet peas, berries, salad mixes, and cilantro. However, it can also be found in other fruits and veggies. You can reduce risk of infection by washing your produce. However, this doesn't completely eliminate the risk. Cooking your food to 158 degrees Fahrenheit or above does kill the parasite, so that is a good option if you still want these foods. With this in mind, here are the foods to skip if you want to save yourself a fortnight of stomach churning illness.
Skip Chick-Fil-A salads
All of Chick-Fil-A's salads are made on a base of lettuce, which is one of the foods most vulnerable to the Cyclospora parasite, so they should be avoided during an active outbreak. The market salad is particularly at risk of Cyclospora exposure due to the inclusion of berries. Instead, order a Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwich, which is made from only a chicken fillet, pickle, and bread. Not a green onion, berry, or lettuce leaf in sight!
Skip Taco Bell Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza
The Taco Bell Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza look delicious for sure. Made from chicken and black beans set between two tortillas and topped with green chile sauce, cheese, pico de gallo, and red cabbage, it is both fresh and satisfying. It's also incredibly vulnerable to cyclospora, thanks to the inclusion of red cabbage and the cilantro in the pico de gallo. Instead, order the classic Mexican Pizza, which includes neither high-risk ingredient.
Skip Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme
Oh, Crunchwrap Supreme, we hate to see you go, especially as you're "good to go". However, in case of cyclospora outbreak, this menu item probably isn't good to go. The inclusion of lettuce, one of the main vectors for the parasite, is its downfall. So, instead of ordering the Crunchwrap Supreme, go for the Nachos BellGrande, which has a similar crunchy appeal sans lettuce. You can also order your Crunchwrap without lettuce, but there's really no way to know if it's included until you take that fateful first bite, so diner beware.
Skip McDonald's Big Mac
Sorry folks, the Big Mac is not safe from an outbreak of cyclosporiasis. And no, it's not the sesame seed bun or that mysterious, delicious Big Mac sauce that is the cause. No, it's the shredded lettuce. So, in case of an outbreak, you'll want to skip the Big Mac for a Quarter Pounder with Cheese. The QPC is a similarly beefy delight, but it doesn't include any lettuce. It also doesn't include Big Mac sauce, but you can totally order it with the special sauce if you're jonesing for it.
Skip McDonald's McChicken
The Mcdonald's McChicken is simple enough, made with a chicken patty, lettuce, mayo, and a bun. As with other skips on our list, it's the lettuce that poses a hazard. Instead of ordering the McChicken, go for a McCrispy, which features a more premium chicken fillet, pickles, and butter. This will help avoid the cyclospora-prone lettuce. Just make sure the order isn't for a Deluxe McCrispy.
Skip McDonald's Snack Wraps
After years of absence, McDonald's beloved Snack Wraps are back. However, in the event of a cyclosporiasis outbreak, it's best to retire them until the parasite is no longer an imminent threat within our food supply. This is unfortunate, yes, but that seemingly ubiquitous shredded lettuce is an absolute no-go when it comes to cyclospora. Instead, order McCrispy strips. While this isn't an exact dupe, it will give you that crispy chicken taste. Plus, you can order whatever dipping sauce you please (ranch, for example), and make an approximation of the real thing.
Skip the Burger King Whopper
Again with the lettuce! As with many of our other skips on this list, the incriminating ingredient in the Whopper is its lettuce. Instead, order a Bacon Double Cheeseburger. This sandwich is similarly beefy, but it doesn't have any fresh veggies that might put it at risk. Instead, this burger is topped with bacon, cheese, pickles, mustard, and ketchup, and is held together by a sesame seed bun. It is both a safe and delicious choice.
Avoid Burger King chicken sandwiches
Again, unfortunately, all of Burger King's chicken sandwiches include lettuce as a topping. This is obviously a no-go for cyclosporiasis outbreaks. In lieu of these crispy breaded sandwiches, go for the chain's Crown Nuggets. These nuggets are just as crispy as the sandwiches, but sans any veggies. You can also order Chicken Fries if you prefer. Pair with whichever dipping sauce you'd like.
Avoid Wendy's sour cream and chive baked potato
You'd think that all of the baked potatoes at Wendy's would be safe, right? After all, once potatoes are cooked above 158 degrees Fahrenheit, any offending cyclospora dies. Wendy's baked potatoes, therefore, are probably fine to eat plain. However, the sour cream and chive selection should be avoided, as the chive topping can carry the parasite and is served uncooked on the dish. Instead, order any of the other baked potato varieties. With those, there isn't an offending veggie in sight.
Avoid Wendy's Classic Chicken Sandwich
We searched hither and yon, but unfortunately there is not a chicken sandwich on Wendy's menu untouched by lettuce, including its Classic Chicken Sandwich. So if you're hoping to avoid the parasite prone ingredient, you'll want to skip that section of the menu entirely. Instead, go for Wendy's chicken nuggets or spicy chicken nuggets. Not only are these nuggets tasty, but they're free of any cyclospora-prone ingredients.
Avoid Panera Tomato Basil BLT Sandwich
Panera's Tomato Basil BLT Sandwich is fresh, crisp, and makes for a great lunch or dinner option ... when there isn't a cyclosporiasis outbreak. When this intestinal upset-causing parasite is on the scene, it is best to avoid. Since this bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich comes with mixed greens (the L in this BLT), you'll want to skip it entirely. Instead, go with the Smokehouse BBQ Chicken Sandwich, which is served hot and includes only chicken, cheese, barbecue sauce, and onion as its toppings.
Skip Subway Deli Faves
Unfortunately for fresh sandwich lovers, the Deli Faves section of Subway's menu is a no-go when it comes to avoiding cyclospora, as these items contain a lot of fresh lettuce and greens, which can contain the parasite. Instead of these items, go for a meatball sub, which has no veggies whatsoever. Or, you can create your own sub and cherry-pick your ingredients to lower risk of exposure.
Build your own Subway sandwich
Now, if you're creating your own sub at Subway (as so many customers do), the world is pretty much your oyster. But the problem with oysters, and the problem with some ingredients, is that they can contain contaminants that make you sick. Oysters can contain dangerous bacteria, and some fresh ingredients at your local sandwich shop might have cyclospora. To avoid this, simply skip a few ingredients that are more likely to contain it, such as spinach, lettuce, and cucumber (it can live on the outside of the vegetable). Instead, go for subs that don't include fresh leafy greens.
Skip most of Chipotle
In case of an upsurge of cyclosporiasis cases, you might want to skip Chipotle altogether. And this time the culprit isn't shredded lettuce (though the chain does offer it as a topping), it's cilantro. Not only is cilantro added to its rice, it is also included in its roasted chili-corn salsa, its tomato salsa, its guacamole, and its tomatillo green chile salsa. So you might be hard pressed to make a burrito bowl sans these ingredients. Now, you can order a meal without rice and without the above mentioned toppings, but it does narrow your options considerably.