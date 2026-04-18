The Walmart BetterGoods Seasoning I Use On Almost Everything

Besides eggs, soups, and vegetables, the BetterGoods Mushroom Umami Seasoning goes into basically every meat dish I prepare, except fish (I'm particular). It's great in the rubs I apply to pork or chicken — one Mexican-style, the other a blend of paprika, curry powder, garlic, salt and pepper, smoked paprika, coriander, and a pinch of nutmeg. I've also used a dab in an almond flour breading for chicken tenders. Beyond meat, grains love this stuff, too: mac and cheese, quinoa, rice pilaf, and cauliflower rice (which is one way to make it delicious).

That said, get to know this seasoning before you fling it around without measuring. I suggest sprinkling a fleck on your hand and tasting it first to get an idea of its personality. Remember salt is its primary ingredient, so adjust your recipe accordingly. For six scrambled eggs, I use just a couple of shakes and tiny pinch of extra salt; that ratio was the result of "error" (I skipped "trial" and learned the lesson straightaway).

The seasoning mix also contains crushed red pepper (giving it a slight spice), black pepper, thyme, and an anti-caking agent that stops working if you shake this over hot food too many times (ask me how I know). The thyme is subtle, so don't worry about throwing off the flavor profile of, say, an Asian-style dish like ramen. In fact, don't worry about anything except your store running out — when mine did for a couple of weeks, life was a little less tasty for a while.