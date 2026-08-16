What Do The Wavy Lines On Your Crock-Pot Mean?
Used properly, the Crock-Pot is an invaluable kitchen appliance, offering a seamless blend of convenience and versatility. Since it's designed to hold consistent temperatures, it can produce beautifully slow-cooked stews, chilis, and pot roasts, and is the perfect appliance for keeping your mashed potatoes warm. Of course, that's provided you've mastered the temperature settings on your device, especially the three wavy parallel lines to the right of the knob.
While some Crock-Pot models feature straightforward temperature labels that read "off," "low," "high," and "warm" in a half-crescent above the knob, other models instead denote the temperature settings with symbols instead of words. This can be a little tricky to interpret until you realize they're arranged just like the words. That means the small circle above the power knob on these machines means "off," while the subsequent "I" and "II" Roman numerals mean "low" and "high," respectively.
Logic dictates, then, that the three wavy lines to the right of the "high" signify that the "warm" setting is in use. This makes sense, since the other lines indicate heating functions, but the "warm" lines being wavy instead of straight clearly illustrates that this setting is different from the settings for actively cooking food. Instead, as the name implies, the "warm" setting is for warming food that's already been cooked, such as ensuring freshly grilled hot dogs stay hot and juicy or keeping your favorite chili nice and hot until you're ready to enjoy it.
Using the Crock-Pot's warm setting properly
While twisting your Crock-Pot's knob to the three wavy lines guarantees a hot meal in your future, it's worth noting that the warm setting on your slow cooker can't be used indefinitely. On average, most slow cookers can hold temperatures of around 280 degrees Fahrenheit on the high setting, about 170 degrees Fahrenheit on the low setting, and just about 150 degrees Fahrenheit when set on warm. While 150 degrees Fahrenheit is perfectly fine for keeping your food at a safe temperature for consumption (which is about 140 degrees Fahrenheit or above), it can only do so for around two to four hours at a time. That's because the warm function's lower temperature can't reliably prevent spoilage over long cooking times, which is one reason why Crock-Pots aren't really suitable for reheating leftovers, either.
While it may seem like a great idea to reheat leftovers low and slow to prevent them from drying out and preserve their flavor, it's just not safe because it can't heat the food to pathogen-killing temperatures fast enough. It takes less time for food to spoil than you'd think, and it's best not to take the risk. Instead, only use the warm function to hold the temperature of food that's already fully cooked and heated to safe temperatures. That means only turning the dial to those three wavy lines from the low or high setting after the appropriate amount of time, or preheating the warm function to keep previously reheated leftovers toasty and moist while you set the table and pour yourself a cold beverage.