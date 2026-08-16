What Do The Wavy Lines On Your Crock-Pot Mean?

Used properly, the Crock-Pot is an invaluable kitchen appliance, offering a seamless blend of convenience and versatility. Since it's designed to hold consistent temperatures, it can produce beautifully slow-cooked stews, chilis, and pot roasts, and is the perfect appliance for keeping your mashed potatoes warm. Of course, that's provided you've mastered the temperature settings on your device, especially the three wavy parallel lines to the right of the knob.

While some Crock-Pot models feature straightforward temperature labels that read "off," "low," "high," and "warm" in a half-crescent above the knob, other models instead denote the temperature settings with symbols instead of words. This can be a little tricky to interpret until you realize they're arranged just like the words. That means the small circle above the power knob on these machines means "off," while the subsequent "I" and "II" Roman numerals mean "low" and "high," respectively.

Logic dictates, then, that the three wavy lines to the right of the "high" signify that the "warm" setting is in use. This makes sense, since the other lines indicate heating functions, but the "warm" lines being wavy instead of straight clearly illustrates that this setting is different from the settings for actively cooking food. Instead, as the name implies, the "warm" setting is for warming food that's already been cooked, such as ensuring freshly grilled hot dogs stay hot and juicy or keeping your favorite chili nice and hot until you're ready to enjoy it.