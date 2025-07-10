It's Easy To Keep Hot Dogs Warm For Hours Thanks To This Common Kitchen Appliance
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Have you heard that Americans are eating more hot dogs than ever? It's true; they are a backyard barbecue staple, from the classic kind made of pork and beef to newer plant-based options. One hiccup you run into when serving hot dogs to a crowd, though, is they inevitably get cold while sitting out waiting for guests to grab them. The solution: Your slow cooker.
When you know how to use a Crock-Pot like a pro, you quickly realize they're endlessly versatile. If you have one of these handy appliances in your cupboard, it's the perfect way to keep cooked hot dogs warm for hours. Once you've grilled all your hot dogs, simply pile them into your slow cooker and make sure it's on the warm setting. There is no need to add any water to the slow cookers since the hot dogs release a good amount of steam, enough to prevent them from drying out. Most slow cookers offer enough room to hold plenty with the lid on, whether you lay them on their sides or keep them upright. You can also keep the buns warm using this method if you have enough room (or happen to have more than one slow cooker). Alternatively, you might wrap them in foil, either individually or all together with one big piece.
How to set up a hot dog bar to level up your presentation
If you're having a party, why not go all out? One way to elevate the hot dog eating experience is to set up a DIY hot dog station. Make sure you have some tongs available for guests to grab their hot dogs from the slow cooker. Consider providing some Potchen paper hot dog trays, like the ones your hot dog comes in at a ballpark or a carnival. These boat-shaped cardboard trays come in plain white or in fun designs, from plaid to patriotic options. You can serve your hot dogs on regular old plates, or people can pick them up in napkins, but little trays feel more festive. Offering parchment paper for holding, instead of napkins, can't hurt either.
Having a wide variety of toppings for a hot dog bar is part of the fun. Instead of just ketchup and mustard, put out sweet relish, scallions, coleslaw, white onions, tomatoes (aka Chicago-style dogs), pickled onions, diced bell peppers, shredded cheese, and classic dill pickles. You might even consider making a spicy chili or esquites (aka Mexican street corn salad) to top them with. Other decadent toppings you may want to set out include a creamy cheese sauce, bacon, and tangy homemade ranch. You can put these toppings in bowls or ramekins and add labels for a charming touch.