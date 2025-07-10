It's Easy To Keep Hot Dogs Warm For Hours Thanks To This Common Kitchen Appliance

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you heard that Americans are eating more hot dogs than ever? It's true; they are a backyard barbecue staple, from the classic kind made of pork and beef to newer plant-based options. One hiccup you run into when serving hot dogs to a crowd, though, is they inevitably get cold while sitting out waiting for guests to grab them. The solution: Your slow cooker.

When you know how to use a Crock-Pot like a pro, you quickly realize they're endlessly versatile. If you have one of these handy appliances in your cupboard, it's the perfect way to keep cooked hot dogs warm for hours. Once you've grilled all your hot dogs, simply pile them into your slow cooker and make sure it's on the warm setting. There is no need to add any water to the slow cookers since the hot dogs release a good amount of steam, enough to prevent them from drying out. Most slow cookers offer enough room to hold plenty with the lid on, whether you lay them on their sides or keep them upright. You can also keep the buns warm using this method if you have enough room (or happen to have more than one slow cooker). Alternatively, you might wrap them in foil, either individually or all together with one big piece.