How Long Can Food Safely Sit In A Slow Cooker On Warm?

If you want to use your Crock-Pot like a pro to reduce time spent in the kitchen and increase the quality of convenient and delicious home-cooked meals, one of the most important things to learn is the rules of slow cooker safety. While you can make apple cinnamon oatmeal in your slow cooker overnight for a truly bright and beautiful morning, this is only possible because the "low" setting on these popular appliances steadily heats your food to between 170 and 200 degrees Fahrenheit. This is low enough to cook your food slowly over many hours, but hot enough to prevent foodborne pathogens from taking hold.

The same can't be said for the "warm" setting. Though this setting certainly keeps your food from getting cold until you're ready to eat, leaving it there too long is one of the worst mistakes you can make when using your slow cooker. This setting only keeps your food at about 140 degrees Fahrenheit — just warm enough that your food still tastes delicious, but not hot enough to inhibit bacterial growth over long periods of time. To avoid food poisoning, experts recommend using this setting for no more than two to four hours at a time. This means it's perfectly safe to flip your Crock-Pot to "warm" after a long day at work to ensure your favorite slow cooker beef chili stays hot while you grab a quick shower and make some cornbread — but no longer than that.