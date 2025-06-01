The Easiest Way To Prevent Mashed Potatoes From Cooling Off During Your Meal

We've all been there. You've followed the best tips for cooking mashed potatoes, you have the main dish ready, and you're rushing to set the table — all while your potatoes are losing heat quickly. Getting all the components of a meal onto the table at the same time is tricky. Add a dish that seems to refuse to stay hot — like mashed potatoes — and it gets even harder. Mashed potatoes are notorious for losing heat quickly (and drying out in the process), and it can be tough to get them to the table and keep them hot at the same time.

Thankfully, there's a simple solution. Follow your normal method of making mashed potatoes (add butter at just the right time to make them even better), then transfer them to a slow cooker set to warm until it's time to eat. This makes it easy to keep the temperature consistent, ensuring that they're still piping hot when they hit the table. Be sure to keep the lid on your slow cooker, as this will help your potatoes retain moisture. You can dish out mashed potatoes from the slow cooker onto plates, or, if you're eating family style, place the entire slow cooker on the dinner table to ensure they stay as warm during dinner.