Why You Shouldn't Reheat Leftover Food In A Slow Cooker

Slow cooker meals are convenient on so many levels. You can dump some ingredients, turn it on, and go about your day while your dinner cooks. And there are usually leftovers at the end of a slow cooker meal, so you've got lunch for the next day covered. Literally, since you can just put the lid on the cooking insert and stick it in the fridge. But you have to be careful with storing those slow cooker leftovers and reheating them.

Whether the cooking insert for your slow cooker is ceramic or metal, putting it into the fridge while it's still hot can cause thermal shock, a condition that causes the insert to crack or warp from the abrupt temperature change. To make matters worse, the insert will also hold heat for too long, allowing the food to stay in a temperature range that the USDA refers to as the "Danger Zone," (between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit), where bacteria can not only grow, but grow rapidly, raising the risk for food-borne illnesses.

But once you take that insert out of the fridge and stick it back in the slow cooker to reheat, you're starting with an even colder temperature, which will take even longer to heat — once again putting your food in the "Danger Zone." Pre-heating the slow cooker won't help solve the problem, since that will only cause the insert to crack, shatter, or warp, similar to the thermal shock of putting a hot insert into the fridge. It's better to be safe than sorry and follow best practices for reheating your leftovers, meaning the stove top, microwave, or oven.