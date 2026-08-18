The Hands-Down Best Cheap Beer Brand In 2026: Add This To Your Cart For BBQ Season

Cheap doesn't always mean bad. Miller High Life proves that. When we ranked cheap beer brands from the least drinkable to the absolute best considering affordability, taste, texture, and alcohol content, it landed on the top spot for its clean sip and balanced flavor profile. Even if you're not an avid beer drinker, you might enjoy a can or two with a wide range of dishes, but especially at barbecues.

Miller High Life has a 4.6% alcohol by volume, so it's a little easier to pace yourself. If you're looking for a beer to sip on at summer cookouts, this lets you sit back and relax. The lager is characterized by its pleasant, light fizziness, creating a desirable mouthfeel that feels bright and lively as much as it is refreshing. It allows for easy sips that feel clean on the taste buds, which makes BBQ season its perfect chance to shine. Other drinks on the list tend to be out of balance, either being too bitter, too fizzy, or too forgettable. The beer brand is quite easy to find anywhere, from Walmart to the neighborhood liquor store down the block. Plus, it's by far the best beer brand that's also the cheapest per ounce.