The Hands-Down Best Cheap Beer Brand In 2026: Add This To Your Cart For BBQ Season
Cheap doesn't always mean bad. Miller High Life proves that. When we ranked cheap beer brands from the least drinkable to the absolute best considering affordability, taste, texture, and alcohol content, it landed on the top spot for its clean sip and balanced flavor profile. Even if you're not an avid beer drinker, you might enjoy a can or two with a wide range of dishes, but especially at barbecues.
Miller High Life has a 4.6% alcohol by volume, so it's a little easier to pace yourself. If you're looking for a beer to sip on at summer cookouts, this lets you sit back and relax. The lager is characterized by its pleasant, light fizziness, creating a desirable mouthfeel that feels bright and lively as much as it is refreshing. It allows for easy sips that feel clean on the taste buds, which makes BBQ season its perfect chance to shine. Other drinks on the list tend to be out of balance, either being too bitter, too fizzy, or too forgettable. The beer brand is quite easy to find anywhere, from Walmart to the neighborhood liquor store down the block. Plus, it's by far the best beer brand that's also the cheapest per ounce.
The Champagne of Beers might be your new go-to for barbecues
When enjoying a light beer, such as Miller High Life, at a barbecue, it's a no-brainer to go for a bold, punchy dish. However, to enjoy the delicate charm of the drink, light dishes highlight its refreshing personality further, letting you enjoy both at the same time. It's hard to go wrong if you're enjoying cold beer, a mouthwatering spread of grilled food, and some good company, but if you want to truly savor the experience, consider compatible pairings.
Miller High Life's pleasant effervescence works well with the heaviness of fatty foods, including burgers, sausages, and sides such as mac and cheese. Its sweet, malty notes also make it a great companion for salty dishes, which can make a recurring appearance during BBQ season. If you're enjoying bacon-wrapped starters or ribs, the fusion of flavors with Miller High Life is pleasant.
Other lager beer and food pairings you need to try include tacos, a fat, juicy steak, and even chocolate, which makes the maltiness of the drink shine even more. With varied yet complementary pairings, you can enjoy all the flavors swirling in your mouth, made even more satisfying under a clear blue sky and warm sunshine.