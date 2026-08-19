Ditch Scrambled Eggs: Easy Egg Pockets Will Change The Way You Eat Breakfast

Even if you have a foolproof technique for fluffy scrambled eggs, having the same breakfast every day eventually feels same-y. But you can keep the same protein-packed premise and just switch things up a little, like in the case of this brilliant hack: making morning egg pockets. Instead of whisking your cracked eggs all together, you keep the yolk whole and tuck it into a layer of folded egg white like a little delicious envelope.

This hack works so well because of what happens to an egg when it cooks — egg-white proteins tighten when they are exposed to heat, which is why the clear liquid quickly turns white and firm. It is important to keep the heat at a steady medium-low, however, so that the white can set without turning chewy. And while there are many tricks to separate eggs, this one is easier than it sounds too — simply crack your egg directly onto the pan with a spatula in between. The egg white will slip through the spatula's cracks onto the pan below but you'll keep the yolk safe. Then, once the egg whites have cooked, place the yolk in the middle and gently fold the egg white over the yolk from opposite sides, creating a pocket. Gently flip it and cook for another minute or two, depending on how firm you like your egg yolk.