This Adorable $5 Pumpkin Bowl At Dollar General Is Giving Anthropologie A Run For Its Money
Do you feel it? That crisp in the air? Fall is on its way, and with it comes a slew of autumnal home decor that sets our pumpkin spice-loving hearts aflutter. It can be difficult to keep one's budget in order when such delights are on display. Luckily, for almost every bank-busting maple leaf-print home good, there is a low-cost dupe that's just as cute.
If you're like us, you've probably caught a glimpse of Anthropologie's Pumpkin Ceramic Tureen, a lovely serving bowl in the shape of a pumpkin, complete with a top decorated with a white ceramic stem and vine. It's the perfect bowl for serving soups at a wonderful autumn dinner party. It also costs $148. That's a lot of cheddar, but certainly worth it if you don't mind a splurge.
However, if you're hoping to add a festive touch without putting down over $100, we've got just the thing: The Harvest Orange Pumpkin Shaped Soup Bowl with Lid from Dollar General. It's just as gorgeous, and seasonally appropriate, but costs only $5. Both bowls include a lid, and are made of ceramic. The Anthropologie tureen has a height of 9.9 inches and a width of 11.8 inches. No dimensions are listed for the Dollar General bowl, but its description notes that it has a "generous size." It might be worth trying to scope this bowl out in stores before purchasing.
More dishes for your consideration
Both of these items are ceramic serving bowls, not cookware. Neither item is intended for stovetop or oven cooking. The Anthropologie item is listed as a tureen, an item meant strictly for serving food. If you expose ceramic, or stoneware, to high heat or direct heat, you stand the risk of it shattering due to thermal shock. So, stick to using these bowls as serving dishes.
If you're in search of a gourd-shaped cooking device, several cookware brands, including the colorful Le Creuset, carry seasonal pumpkin-shaped Dutch ovens and pans. Look for items made of enameled cast iron, which is perfect for cooking, both in the oven and on the stovetop. Other brands, such as Staub, also carry similar items. For a more budget-friendly pick, go for a Smith & Clark Enameled Cast Iron Pumpkin Dutch Oven, which costs $49.99 for a 4-quart size. If you're feeling really spooky, you can grab the Smith & Clark 4-Quart Cast Iron Cauldron Pot with Handle. It's perfect for any witches in training.