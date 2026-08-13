This Adorable $5 Pumpkin Bowl At Dollar General Is Giving Anthropologie A Run For Its Money

Do you feel it? That crisp in the air? Fall is on its way, and with it comes a slew of autumnal home decor that sets our pumpkin spice-loving hearts aflutter. It can be difficult to keep one's budget in order when such delights are on display. Luckily, for almost every bank-busting maple leaf-print home good, there is a low-cost dupe that's just as cute.

If you're like us, you've probably caught a glimpse of Anthropologie's Pumpkin Ceramic Tureen, a lovely serving bowl in the shape of a pumpkin, complete with a top decorated with a white ceramic stem and vine. It's the perfect bowl for serving soups at a wonderful autumn dinner party. It also costs $148. That's a lot of cheddar, but certainly worth it if you don't mind a splurge.

However, if you're hoping to add a festive touch without putting down over $100, we've got just the thing: The Harvest Orange Pumpkin Shaped Soup Bowl with Lid from Dollar General. It's just as gorgeous, and seasonally appropriate, but costs only $5. Both bowls include a lid, and are made of ceramic. The Anthropologie tureen has a height of 9.9 inches and a width of 11.8 inches. No dimensions are listed for the Dollar General bowl, but its description notes that it has a "generous size." It might be worth trying to scope this bowl out in stores before purchasing.