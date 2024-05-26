The Stove Top Mistake That Can Cause Stoneware To Crack

In most cases, stoneware is a solid choice for dishes and pans and the like: It's sturdier than porcelain and less porous than earthenware. It can usually go into the dishwasher, the microwave, or even the oven without any trouble (specific cookware will have specific instructions about this). However, it's not designed for everything. A general rule of thumb is to avoid placing any stoneware cookware anywhere on an electric stove.

In short, a stove top — whether it's electric or gas — can cause the surface of ceramics like stoneware to scratch and crack. This is because many materials have a tendency to slightly expand or contract when in contact with heat. If the heat rises too much, too quickly, the abrupt change can cause the object to break itself, in a sense. Sometimes this can mean shattering, but in the case of stoneware, you're likely to find a crack once you take it off the stove. Plus, this "cracking" can go both ways: Just as a stove top can crack stoneware, sometimes the stoneware can also crack the glass surface of an electric stove.