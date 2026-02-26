Our Definitive Ranking Of Every Le Creuset Color

For more than 100 years, Le Creuset has been splashing our kitchens with color. The French cookware brand, known for its enameled (often cast iron) cookware and kitchen supplies, has built a cult following of devotees thanks to its high quality, heirloom-worthy products, such as its fantastic cooking pans and Dutch ovens, which can be thrifty vintage kitchen tool finds. Plus, the brand has a wide array of signature colors. For many fans of the brand, choosing the color is not just a matter of fleeting fancy but a core aspect of their personality.

Even so, Le Creuset is known to switch up its color lineup with some regularity, and many shades and designs have gone the way of the dodo in the past century, becoming retro designs that are worth a pretty penny today. Currently, there are 24 shades in rotation (including two now defunct shades still stocked on the Le Creuset site). With such variety, it can be difficult to parse the good from the bad and the fantastic from the better-off-retired. So, to help guide you through the colorful world of Le Creuset, we've ranked every shade, and you might be surprised which color came out on top.