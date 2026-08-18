17 Costco Finds For Your Football Season Kick-Off Party

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Planning the perfect football party is easier when you can buy in bulk. If you're hosting for a crowd this football season, Costco is a good place to stock up on snacks because it offers foods in larger quantities than most standard grocery stores. While some Costco bulk items are worth skipping, you might want to add these 17 products to your cart.

Weather-wise, the start of football season is still warm enough to grill. If you have an outdoor TV setup, maybe lean into bulk hamburgers and hot dogs or buy a large pack of preseasoned chicken wings to toss on the grill. If you're looking for easy cleanup, Costco offers everything from reusable multipurpose containers to deep disposable pans that are great for holding wings or hot dogs for a big group. We browsed Costco to find the best supplies and party foods for a successful football kickoff party — just make sure you have a Costco membership before you shop and note that prices may vary by region.