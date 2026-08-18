17 Costco Finds For Your Football Season Kick-Off Party
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Planning the perfect football party is easier when you can buy in bulk. If you're hosting for a crowd this football season, Costco is a good place to stock up on snacks because it offers foods in larger quantities than most standard grocery stores. While some Costco bulk items are worth skipping, you might want to add these 17 products to your cart.
Weather-wise, the start of football season is still warm enough to grill. If you have an outdoor TV setup, maybe lean into bulk hamburgers and hot dogs or buy a large pack of preseasoned chicken wings to toss on the grill. If you're looking for easy cleanup, Costco offers everything from reusable multipurpose containers to deep disposable pans that are great for holding wings or hot dogs for a big group. We browsed Costco to find the best supplies and party foods for a successful football kickoff party — just make sure you have a Costco membership before you shop and note that prices may vary by region.
Cuisinart prep and serve tub
This multi-use tub is the perfect party piece because it can adapt to whatever you need — a place to store ice and drinks, a container for marinating meats, or a deep serving tray for all the wings you plan to serve. The tight-fitting lid, which also serves as a cutting board, makes it easy to gather all your ingredients and take them to your grill. Plus, it's collapsible for easy storage.
Purchase the Cuisinart expandable prep and serve tub for $17.99.
Nordic Ware prep-and-serve sheet pans
If you want to serve food right on the tray you cooked on, these NordicWare sheet pans are the answer. They come in a set of three and are made from natural, uncoated aluminum with a texture that prevents warping, so they'll get (and take) plenty of use. The trays are oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and they're visually appealing enough to be serving trays so you can cook wings or mini hot dogs and don't need to plate them elsewhere.
Purchase the Nordic Ware prep, grill, and serve quarter sheet pans for $24.99.
Eco-Foil disposable roasting trays
When you want to serve food and avoid the cleanup altogether, disposable roasting trays come in handy. This pack contains 30 deep, half-size roasting trays, and while they're meant for the oven, they're also ideal for serving larger amounts of party dips or nachos or even as a good place to stack burgers or buns. With so many to a pack, you can buy them once and use these throughout the season.
Purchase the Eco-Foil half-size deep pans for $13.27.
Winco six-count plastic tongs
Keep people's grubby hands out of the food while they grab burgers, wings, and jalapeño poppers using this six-count set of plastic tongs. They're easy to clean and reuse, but at this price, it's also fair to toss them after one use if needed.
Purchase the Winco 9-inch plastic tongs set for $5.29.
Kirkland Signature plastic cutlery
Every party needs utensils, and this Kirkland Signature 360-count utensil set can feed a major football party (or 10). The breakdown is 180 forks, 120 knives, and 60 spoons, and the utensils are disposable for easy cleanup.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Cutlery 360-count set for $18.99.
Dixie paper plates
If you're serving hearty foods like hot dogs and dips, then you need something durable. These Dixie plates are microwaveable and cut resistant, and they have a soak-proof coating, so even foods like chili can't cause damage. The plates are 8.5 inches for small snacks or finger foods, but you can size up to the 10-inch version for larger meals.
Purchase the Dixie Ultra 8.5-inch 240-count paper plates for $15.88 through August 23 (originally $19.88).
Heinz classic variety pack
If you're serving up popular cookout-style game day dishes like hamburgers and hot dogs, then a condiment variety pack is a must. This Heinz variety pack includes two ketchups, one mustard, and one barbecue sauce, with the bottles ranging from 28 to 34 ounces — perfect for a crowd.
Purchase the Heinz classic variety pack for $11.59 through August 30 (originally $13.99).
Kirkland Signature beef hot dogs
While Costco's food court hot dog is the best deal around, its standard bulk hot dogs are a good buy too. If you're feeding a crowd, Costco offers a 36-pack of Kirkland Signature beef hot dogs. They come in three separate packages of 12, so you can keep some fully sealed if you don't need all of them. Pair them with a few packages of Old Tyme hot dog buns for under $4 each, where available.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature beef hot dogs for $18.49.
Kirkland Signature ground beef patties
Burgers are another great football kickoff option. Costco offers an 18-count package of Kirkland Signature beef patties at a price that's hard to compete with — just $1.81 per patty. They're made from 75% lean ground beef, so these are going to give you seriously rich, juicy burgers. You can easily make two-patty smash burgers and pair them with a pack of Old Tyme hamburger buns for just $4.30, where available.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature ground beef patties for $32.56.
Kirkland Signature St. Louis ribs
For a fresh-from-the-grill party meal without the effort of actually standing over the grill, Costco offers precooked Kirkland Signature St. Louis rib racks. These are coated in a souvlaki seasoning (typically a mix of dried oregano, paprika, thyme, cumin, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper, often whisked into olive oil and lemon juice for a marinade), giving them a more Mediterranean-style flavor than typical barbecue ribs, though Kirkland also sells unseasoned raw rib racks if you want to grill and season them yourself.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature St. Louis ribs for around $26 per package (sold by weight).
Kirkland Signature garlic pepper wings
Every football party needs wings, and Costco puts in the work for you with its pre-seasoned garlic-pepper wings. They're uncooked, so you can use your preferred method, but if you purchase the NordicWare sheet pans we mentioned, you can roast the wings right in the oven and serve them as soon as they're done.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature garlic pepper wings for around $24 per package (sold by weight).
Kirkland Signature heat-and-serve Buffalo wings
If you don't want to season or cook the wings yourself, Costco offers Kirkland Signature frozen, heat-and-serve wings for your convenience. You can heat these in the air fryer or oven, and the wings come plain with an included Buffalo sauce packet, so you can even toss them in your preferred sauce if you don't want them Buffalo style. These come in a 64-ounce package.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature heat-and-serve Buffalo wings for $17.01.
Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks
Every party needs mozzarella sticks, and Costco offers a 5-pound box you can share among all your party guests. The Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks can be heated in the oven or air fryer and are made with real mozzarella cheese. Plus, the box comes with two resealable bags so you don't have to cook them all at once.
Purchase the Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks for $15.65.
Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza
You can't go wrong with football and pizza, but to save money and time, don't order out. Costco sells a four-pack of Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza for much less than you'd pay for the same order at a pizzeria. Each pizza weighs 21 ounces, and the whole package can feed 16 people based on the serving size, though you might want to buy more if it's the bulk of your meal.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizzas for $17.01.
Good Foods Buffalo chicken dip
Every party needs a dip recipe, and Buffalo chicken dip is always a crowd-pleaser. This Good Foods dip comes in a 24-ounce container to feed a crowd, and you can serve it hot or cold. It's made with white-meat rotisserie-style chicken, hot sauce, cream cheese, and sour cream. Pair it with a veggie tray, crackers, or tortilla chips.
Purchase the Good Foods Buffalo chicken dip for $9.99.
Good Foods chunky guacamole
This crowd-favorite dip is perfect as a condiment for nachos or on its own with veggies and tortilla chips. This package of Good Foods guacamole comes in three 13-ounce containers, so you have plenty to go around. It's made with organic ingredients and has one of those ingredient lists where you recognize every item.
Purchase the Good Foods chunky guacamole for $13.99.
Kettle Brand potato chip variety pack
Let's face it: nobody wants 100 hands in the chip bowl. An easy fix? Purchasing individual bags of chips so people can watch the game and enjoy a snack without having everyone's hands in the same bowl. This Kettle Brand variety box of potato chips comes with 36 total bags in four flavors: vinegar, jalapeño, sea salt, and barbecue (nine bags each).
Purchase the Kettle Brand potato chip variety pack for $20.99.