Skip These Bulk Products Next Time You're At Costco — Trust Us

Costco is perfect for buying products in bulk. Thanks to its membership-style shopping experience and its large stock of bulk products, it's able to keep grocery costs low for shoppers. The downside is this could lead to overbuying, a shopping habit that might be costing you hundreds of dollars. When shopping for multiple people, the bulk products come in handy, but if you're not sure you'll use them in a timely manner, then some just aren't worth the purchase.

Depending on your pantry and freezer space, you can definitely stock up when you see a good deal. But keep in mind that food waste is real — up to 40% of the United States' food supply is wasted, per the USDA. Buying more than you can consume means wasting food and wasting money (and if you do need to buy some perishables, make sure you know how to store those bulk items). Chowhound spoke with some food experts about what's just not worth the bulk purchase (spoiler alert: leave those salad greens behind), as well as what you should buy instead.