What Happens To Unsold Or Returned Amazon Kitchen Items?

So you bought a rice cooker from Amazon and sent it back because it didn't fit on your counter. What exactly happens to it after it gets back to the warehouse? Unfortunately, there's not really one simple answer here, as Amazon isn't overly forthcoming with information about what it does with returns. That said, there's enough info out there to try to piece things together (take note: Whole Foods, an Amazon company, has an entirely different process.)

There are a few main paths that a return can take: Resale (or refurbishment and then resale), liquidation (where it may be resold by an external party), donation, or the item simply being destroyed and/or thrown away. One of the more detailed looks at Amazon's returns processing came from a 2020 Canadian investigation where GPS trackers were hidden inside everyday purchases like a coffee machine that were returned to Amazon Canada. The TV network behind this investigation returned 12 items, and found that several months later, only four were resold. The rest sat around in warehouses (or were moved between them), or were liquidated at auctions, something Costco also does. This means they're sold off in bulk to resellers, who sometimes buy whole pallets of goods without knowing what's inside (they can contain both returned or unsold items).

But destruction seems to be not unheard of: Another investigation in Scotland featured a former warehouse staffer who claimed that one warehouse alone had a quota of 130,000 items per week marked for destruction. This included both returned and unsold goods.