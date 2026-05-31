What Happens To Unsold Or Returned Kitchen Appliances At Costco?

Costco is known for making returns easy. You can return just about anything for a full refund if you're dissatisfied, with just a few exceptions like airplane tickets and gift cards. It's just one of the many reasons people love shopping there, especially for things like kitchen utensils and appliances. But while you can return just about anything, you might be wondering what Costco does with those items, whether it's a kitchen utensil set you are disappointed with or a microwave that doesn't work. And those items that never get sold to begin with? Don't worry, we'll cover those too.

Some big brands, like Amazon, are very transparent about their return practices, but Costco doesn't make this information quite as readily available so we had to do a bit of digging. What we discovered was a behind-the-scenes world of resale. Returned items, damaged items, and unsold items like kitchen appliances are bundled up to keep the stockrooms from filling up with unwanted items. They are then sold by the pallet at online auctions known as Costco Liquidation Wholesale Auctions to the highest bidder and from there, the proud new owners determine how best to profit off those items. So, if you want to score one of Costco's most expensive knife sets, you might be able to find one without having to have a Costco membership to get it — or paying the hefty price tag.