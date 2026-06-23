What Happens To Returned Or Unsold Groceries At Whole Foods?

Whole Foods stores have become key dropoff points for Amazon returns over the last several years, but the returns that don't get enough attention are those for Whole Foods itself. The higher-end grocery chain has a better return policy than you think, operating on a 100% guarantee standard that requires stores to take back anything (with some exceptions) customers are not completely satisfied with for a full refund. But, if you return groceries to Whole Foods and expect them to go straight back out on store shelves, think again. Whole Foods' internal policy for dealing with returned goods is pretty much as simple as it gets: just dispose of them.

Sure, this standard of practice doesn't exactly jive with the store's publicized food waste initiative, nor Amazon's sustainability goals (the online retail giant took over ownership in 2017). Nevertheless, it's what multiple employees have affirmed across social media over the years. As Redditor Crafty-Ad-2822 and self-claimed Whole Foods employee put it, "They [just] throw it away. If it left the building for just a second it gets immediately thrown out." As if employee accounts aren't enough to go on, there are also videos of dumpster divers outside Whole Foods stores that further back up these statements.