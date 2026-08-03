12 Best Rice Cookers Under $50 On Amazon
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Purchasing a new kitchen appliance is exciting, especially when you know you'll put it to good use. Rice cookers are popular because they live up to their name, of course, but they can also be used for lots of other dishes, including soups and legumes. Luckily, there are plenty of options available on Amazon for under $50, so you can explore the benefits of this versatile culinary gadget without investing too much time or money.
We scoured the online retailer to find the best models with a wide array of features. They come in an array of colors and sizes: some are big and bold, others are sleek and compact. A few have separate steam baskets so you can prepare multiple foods at once, which is even better than using multiple pots on the stove, while the smallest cookers hold nothing more than a single cup of dried rice. The bottom line: There's a rice cooker on this list for every kind of home cook, and it's possible to snag a reliable, well-rated appliance without breaking the bank.
Aroma Digital Rice Cooker
This Aroma rice cooker is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars and holds up to 4 cups of dry rice (or 8 cups cooked), making it perfect if you frequently meal prep or cook for a family. It has presets for various types of rice, but it can also steam vegetables or meat, so it's a true multi-use appliance. Even better, the meat and veggies cook in a separate compartment, so you can prepare everything at the same time.
Purchase the Aroma Digital Rice Cooker for $37.
Cook With Color 6 Cup Rice Cooker
If you want a more aesthetically pleasing rice cooker, then this Cook With Color appliance should fit the bill. Not only does it have a 4.4-star rating, but it comes in fun floral patterns and various solid colors, so it will look pretty on your countertop. It holds up to 6 cups of cooked rice, making it an ideal size for feeding a small group.
Purchase the Cook With Color 6 Cup Rice Cooker for $35.
Black & Decker 6 Cup Rice Cooker
This is one of Amazon's most popular rice cookers, with 4.4 stars after more than 36,000 reviews. The 3-cup, 6-cup, and 16-cup rice cookers (cooked rice) are all under $50, so there's a size that meets your needs no matter how many people or meals you're cooking for. This rice cooker is basic, with only "cook" and "warm" settings, but it's perfect for someone who doesn't want bells and whistles.
Purchase the Black & Decker 6 Cup Rice Cooker for $29.
Elite Gourmet Rice Cooker
This is the least expensive rice cooker on this list, yet it's earned a respectable 4.1 out of 5 stars from Amazon shoppers; it's a great choice if you aren't sure how much use you'll get from the appliance and are fine with an entry-level model. With just standard warm and cook settings and room for 6 cups of cooked rice, it's plenty easy to use. Plus, the rice insert is removable, making the appliance easy to clean.
Purchase the Elite Gourmet Rice Cooker for $18.
Oster Rice Cooker
The sleek black Oster rice cooker is one of those appliances you won't mind having out on your counter. It looks expensive but isn't, and it has an automatic shut-off feature and cool-touch handles for safety. The rice cooker has a 4.4-star rating, holds up to 3 cups of dry rice, and the pot insert is scratch-resistant, so you don't have to worry about it peeling or flaking while it cooks.
Purchase the Oster Rice Cooker for $31.
Chaceef Rice Cooker
This rice cooker is on the smaller side, so it's perfect for light meal prep or when making dinner for only a few people. This portable model from Chaceef has a 4.2-star rating, holds up to 2 cups of dried rice, and its compact size means it's easy to fit into kitchens with little counter space. It comes in three sleek matte colors: black, green, and cream, and it has fun rose gold accents. It's no frills, with only cook and warm functions, but numerous customers say it gets the job done.
Purchase the Chaceef Rice Cooker for $32.
Hamilton Beach Rice Cooker
This is another popular rice cooker, with 4.4 stars based on more than 20,000 reviews. It's a bigger rice cooker, holding up to 4 cups of dry rice, but it remains on the less expensive side. It has multiple functions, with touch settings for other grains and even oatmeal in addition to rice. It can cook or steam the rice, and it has two compartments for steaming the rice alongside other foods, like meat and veggies.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach Rice Cooker for $43.49.
Narcissus Rice Cooker
This rice cooker has a minimalist aesthetic, so it goes unnoticed on the countertop, but shoppers have certainly taken notice, as evidenced by its 4.4-star rating. It can hold up to 3.5 cups of uncooked rice and features a handy delayed start function. You can load the rice cooker in the morning, then delay the start until you're just leaving work, so you come home to hot rice. It also has settings for oatmeal and quinoa and easy displays so you know exactly how much water to add.
Purchase the Narcissus Rice Cooker for $45.
GreenLife Rice Cooker
If you want a rice cooker that comes in your favorite color, there's a good chance GreenLife makes it. This 3-cup capacity appliance gets 4.3 stars and comes in pastels like blue, green, and pink, plus it's designed to be compact enough to fit into smaller kitchen spaces. With easy-to-read water lines and a dishwasher-safe insert, this rice cooker is made for simplicity.
Purchase the GreenLife Rice Cooker for $40.
Rice Robot Personal Rice Cooker
The Rice Robot personal rice cooker is ideal if small portions are fine or you don't do much meal prep. It holds 1 cup of dried rice, which is perfect for a date night dinner or if you only want minimal leftovers. It has 4.2 stars, and its compact design makes it great for smaller spaces like a studio apartment or a dorm room. If you're new to rice cookers, this is also a great option because it includes a booklet featuring more than 60 recipes.
Purchase the Rice Robot Personal Rice Cooker for $44.
Bear Mini Rice Cooker
This 4.4-star mini rice cooker is almost too cute to pass up. It's another personal rice cooker, and it's available in blue or black, but its fun interface almost makes it look more like a nightlight than a kitchen gadget. It's super compact but can be used to make plenty of other foods, too, and it also includes a recipe book so you can steam veggies, make soups, and find other good uses for it.
Purchase the Bear Mini Rice Cooker for $40.
Dash Mini Rice Cooker
For one of the most cost-effective personal rice cookers, go with Dash. This mini rice cooker comes in black, white, and aqua if you love a pop of color, and holds 1 cup of rice. It keeps it simple with cook and warm settings, but it also comes with instructions on how to make other dishes, such as macaroni and cheese, quinoa, and oatmeal. This is another highly popular Amazon choice with 4.4 stars and more than 47,000 reviews.
Purchase the Dash Mini Rice Cooker for $25.