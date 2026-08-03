12 Best Rice Cookers Under $50 On Amazon

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Purchasing a new kitchen appliance is exciting, especially when you know you'll put it to good use. Rice cookers are popular because they live up to their name, of course, but they can also be used for lots of other dishes, including soups and legumes. Luckily, there are plenty of options available on Amazon for under $50, so you can explore the benefits of this versatile culinary gadget without investing too much time or money.

We scoured the online retailer to find the best models with a wide array of features. They come in an array of colors and sizes: some are big and bold, others are sleek and compact. A few have separate steam baskets so you can prepare multiple foods at once, which is even better than using multiple pots on the stove, while the smallest cookers hold nothing more than a single cup of dried rice. The bottom line: There's a rice cooker on this list for every kind of home cook, and it's possible to snag a reliable, well-rated appliance without breaking the bank.