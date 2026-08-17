The Underrated Indian Spice To Add To Your Pantry For Big Flavor

On the market for a new spice to add to your repertoire? Consider the curry leaf, which comes from a tree in the citrus family that's native to parts of India and Sri Lanka. Despite the name, it has no connection to curry powder — a spice blend derived from European colonialism that's heavy on pepper, turmeric, and cumin.

Curry leaf is a whole other flavor: It has a citrus taste that's sometimes described as sitting between lemon and orange, but with some herby notes (anise is one go-to comparison here) and a small hint of pepper when it's cooked. It's a little like a fragrant, citrus-tinged relative to bay leaf, although a closer match would probably be lemongrass or lemon balm (a leafy herb from the mint family) as it gives a bright, aromatic kick. When raw, the leaves can be rather intense and bitter, so it's usually recommended to cook them, which shifts them towards a mellower and more approachable citrus taste.

Curry leaves are most prominent in southern Indian food, where they feature in classic stewed lentil dish daal, tamarind and lentil curry sambar, and in coconut chutney. (Speaking of chutney, a good simple starter dish to try out curry leaf is karipatta chutney, which mixes it with tamarind, ginger, and jaggery, an unrefined cane sugar.) This isn't the only place you'll find curry leaves: They're also common in Sri Lankan cooking, and sometimes pops up in cuisines from Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore, and Cambodia.