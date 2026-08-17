The World's Blueberry Capital Is Tucked Away In Rural Southern New Jersey

From blueberry muffins to pancakes to BBQ sauce (seriously, it's a thing), there are a ton of different ways to enjoy these summery little fruits. If you're not lucky enough to grow them in your backyard, there's a good chance that you snag them from the produce section at the grocery store — and they might have taken quite a journey before they made their way into your kitchen. Hammonton, New Jersey, is known as the blueberry capital of the world.

Hammonton has fewer than 15,000 people, but the small town is home to 56 blueberry farms that collectively produce 49 million blueberries per year. Though Washington is the top blueberry-producing state in the U.S., cultivated blueberries got their start in New Jersey. Hammonton's high concentration of blueberry farms, along with the Garden State's role as the birthplace of cultivated blueberries (which taste a little different from wild blueberries), helps explain its "blueberry capital" moniker. President Ronald Reagan even referred to the town as the blueberry capital of the world in 1984. If you love blueberries as much as I do, you'll want to make sure to check out Hammonton at some point to indulge in all things blueberry-related.