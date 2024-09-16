We Can Thank This US State For Growing The Most Blueberries

Blueberries are a true American original. The beloved base of muffins and pies is native to the North American continent, where blueberries played an important role in the diets of many indigenous peoples. However, up until the last century, blueberries were exclusively foraged and harvested from the wild. The commercial cultivation of blueberries only got started in 1912. Fast forward, and now you can easily find the tastiest blueberries at the store. No more wandering the woods (unless you want to).

The first farm to cultivate blueberries was in New Jersey. A hundred years later, the state is still an important center of blueberry farming, but it only ranks as the fifth largest producer in the nation, according to World Population Review. These days, the leader in blueberry production lies on the opposite side of the country, in Washington.

The state of Washington produced approximately 90,000 tons of blueberries in 2021 (that's a lot of mixed berry scones). The next closest state in the rankings is Oregon, which produced 75,000 tons of blueberries in 2021. Georgia falls in third place, but at just over 43,000 tons of blueberries, there's a substantial drop off from second-place Oregon. The Pacific Northwest states dominate the blueberry business, and it's mostly thanks to their climate.

