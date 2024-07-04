The Best Blueberry Storage Is Also The Easiest

Whether you're picking them fresh or buying a basket in the supermarket, the sad truth with blueberries is that they don't last long. But with the right storage, it's possible to keep them fresh for longer than a couple of days — and best of all, storing them right couldn't be simpler.

You'll also want to store blueberries in a container that has airflow in it, as an airtight container can lock moisture in and speed up mold growth or general disintegration. No need to go sourcing something special, though: The pint containers with holes that blueberries are often sold in are perfect. Even if you just throw this container in the refrigerator, you can expect most of your blueberries to still be totally fine to eat for over a week. For this reason, the refrigerator is absolutely the right place for storing blueberries — if stored on the counter, they may only last a day or two.

The most important thing to know is that moisture is the enemy here, so generally speaking, the drier the blueberries, the longer they'll last. To keep moisture levels down in your blueberry container, first, don't rinse them before storage — save that for right before you eat them. If, for some reason, you do have to store blueberries after rinsing, dry them with some paper towel first. Speaking of paper towels, put a sheet or two into the pint container: This can help to absorb extra moisture and extend the berries' lifespan.

