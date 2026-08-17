Skip The Oven And Cook Chicken Parm This Way For Dinner In Half The Time

Once you've made chicken Parmesan in the air fryer instead of the deep fryer, you'll likely never use any other method. Air fried chicken Parm takes a mere 15 minutes or so of cook time and is unbelievably crispy and light, as opposed to traditional chicken Parm taking up to an hour for cutlets that can be dense, heavy, and coated in grease. As most of us know by this point, air fryers are designed to give food a crisp outer texture with a minimal amount of oil by using intensely concentrated, evenly distributed convection heat.

You can easily use this to your advantage to take chicken Parmesan from a weekend treat to weeknight meal prep. The basic steps to making air fried chicken Parm are similar to making the traditional version. You need thinly pounded chicken cutlets dredged in flour, eggs, and panko bread crumbs. Provided you've preheated your air fryer to the correct temperature (about 375 degrees Fahrenheit), the thin cutlets should cook quickly and evenly.

You'll have to flip them after 5 or 6 minutes to ensure both sides get crispy, but you'd need to do this anyway to add the marinara and mozz. Another clever trick is to make sure your marinara is warm before it goes on the breaded chicken. This not only helps the cheese melt faster, it ensures everything is piping hot and delicious without too much extra time in the air fryer, which could cause the chicken to dry out and become rubbery with a soggy coating.