Give Chicken Parmesan A Spicy Kick With One Saucy Swap

When it comes to dinners that check all the boxes, chicken Parm — including adjacent dishes, such as a cheesy chicken Parm spaghetti bake — is at the top of the list. It looks and feels fancy enough to serve to guests, but with a warm, indulgent flavor that places it firmly in a category where sophistication and comfort food overlap. It's no wonder, then, that chicken Parm is beginning to get something of a spicy makeover — there's nothing Americans love more than fusing one classic comfort food flavor profile with another.

In this case, the happy marriage is between the aforementioned chicken Parm and spicy Buffalo wings. The crisp, breaded chicken base remains as-is, but marinara is replaced with buttery, zesty Buffalo sauce while the expected blanket of melty mozzarella is mingled with tangy crumbled blue cheese before its stint under the broiler. Whether your weeknight dinners have begun to feel monotonous, or you're simply looking for a new take on your favorite air fryer chicken Parmesan to liven up a dinner party, this may be exactly the upgrade you're looking for.

Other than the swapped ingredients, the biggest difference between Buffalo chicken Parm and the traditional marinara-draped version is how much sauce you use. Classically, the rule is the more marinara the better, but this isn't the case with Buffalo sauce. A drizzle to start is best; you don't want its piquancy to overwhelm the rest of the dish, or literally make your dinner too hot to handle.