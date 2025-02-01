For Breaded Shrimp That Doesn't Fall Apart, Reach For Your Air Fryer

At this point, there's no doubt that when it comes to culinary innovation, the air fryer is here to stay. From reheating leftover McDonald's chicken nuggets till they are perfectly crispy, to air-frying a whole fish to impress dinner guests, it's clear that what started as a trendy appliance has become a staple in thousands of kitchens. This is especially true when it comes to breaded proteins like savory air-fried parmesan chicken, or — everyone's favorite — crunchy and tender breaded shrimp.

There are a few reasons why air fryers tend to produce superior breaded shrimp, the first being health and convenience. Air fryers use convection heat capable of turning breaded coating into a golden brown crust with just a spritz or two of oil. This not only reduces the recipe's fat content, but also nixes the need to prep a huge vat of hot oil. Instead, you can just toss your shrimp in the air fryer basket and let 'em cook while you prep a tangy baja cabbage slaw to pair with them.

The second (and possibly best) reason to air fry breaded shrimp is that it practically guarantees a perfectly crisp exterior every time. Deep-frying often produces shrimp loosely encased in a pocket of breading that falls apart as soon as you pick it up. This is less likely to happen in an air fryer, as the shrimp lie flat and still during the cooking process. Convection heat circulates around your shrimp for even heating, creating crunchy breading firmly adhered to the shrimp's flesh.