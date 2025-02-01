For Breaded Shrimp That Doesn't Fall Apart, Reach For Your Air Fryer
At this point, there's no doubt that when it comes to culinary innovation, the air fryer is here to stay. From reheating leftover McDonald's chicken nuggets till they are perfectly crispy, to air-frying a whole fish to impress dinner guests, it's clear that what started as a trendy appliance has become a staple in thousands of kitchens. This is especially true when it comes to breaded proteins like savory air-fried parmesan chicken, or — everyone's favorite — crunchy and tender breaded shrimp.
There are a few reasons why air fryers tend to produce superior breaded shrimp, the first being health and convenience. Air fryers use convection heat capable of turning breaded coating into a golden brown crust with just a spritz or two of oil. This not only reduces the recipe's fat content, but also nixes the need to prep a huge vat of hot oil. Instead, you can just toss your shrimp in the air fryer basket and let 'em cook while you prep a tangy baja cabbage slaw to pair with them.
The second (and possibly best) reason to air fry breaded shrimp is that it practically guarantees a perfectly crisp exterior every time. Deep-frying often produces shrimp loosely encased in a pocket of breading that falls apart as soon as you pick it up. This is less likely to happen in an air fryer, as the shrimp lie flat and still during the cooking process. Convection heat circulates around your shrimp for even heating, creating crunchy breading firmly adhered to the shrimp's flesh.
The dos and don'ts to achieve perfect air fryer shrimp
The main reasons why breading falls off of deep-fried shrimp include the oil being too hot or too cold and over- or under-frying. All of these faux pas can result in air pockets forming between the coating and the shrimp's surface — and all of them can be remedied by using an air fryer instead. Properly preheating your air fryer ensures stable temperatures throughout the cooking process, which also takes the guesswork out of cooking times. Rather than keeping track of how hot or cold your oil is, you can simply pop your shrimp into the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes.
Another culprit in the fight against loose breading is moisture. If your shrimp are damp when you bread them, the excess moisture will become steam as they cook. That steam will prevent the breading from sticking to the outside of the shrimp. Fortunately, the solution to this is fairly simple — just pat your shrimp as dry as possible before dipping in egg and breadcrumbs. This goes double if you're using previously frozen shrimp, as they hold a lot of excess water even after they thaw.
The last tip to follow for perfect air fryer breaded shrimp is to flip them halfway through the cooking process, especially if you're using a liner. Places where the shrimp touch the basket or liner may become mushy or sticky. Flipping them ensures each shrimp's entire surface area cooks evenly.