How To Order A Secret Menu Black And White Shake At In-N-Out

In-N-Out has an incredibly simple menu, but the food is far better than many other options, at least in this writer's opinion — especially when you consider the impressive variety on In-N-Out's secret menu. You can drop the meat and have a "grilled cheese" burger, ditch the bun and wrap a burger in lettuce for "protein style," and the "animal style" burgers and fries are nothing short of genius. And then there are the shakes. There are only three flavors on the menu — vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry — but other options are within your grasp, like a black and white shake. Ordering this secret menu dessert will nab you a combination of the chain's chocolate and vanilla flavors rolled into one delectable shake. The two flavors are poured so the chocolate and vanilla are in layers or swirled together with a marbling effect (you can ask for it done in the style you prefer), which lets you taste each individual flavor.

Ordering this shake is as easy as it sounds: ask for a black and white shake, and In-N-Out employees will know exactly what you are asking for. Some employees have their own names for this concoction — one of the employees at my local In-N-Out refers to this hack as a "swirlie," but you probably won't get any pushback when calling it a black and white. So don't be shy about ordering off-menu. It's an established In-N-Out tradition that widely expands your options for delicious treats. Best of all, it couldn't be easier.