How To Order A Secret Menu Black And White Shake At In-N-Out
In-N-Out has an incredibly simple menu, but the food is far better than many other options, at least in this writer's opinion — especially when you consider the impressive variety on In-N-Out's secret menu. You can drop the meat and have a "grilled cheese" burger, ditch the bun and wrap a burger in lettuce for "protein style," and the "animal style" burgers and fries are nothing short of genius. And then there are the shakes. There are only three flavors on the menu — vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry — but other options are within your grasp, like a black and white shake. Ordering this secret menu dessert will nab you a combination of the chain's chocolate and vanilla flavors rolled into one delectable shake. The two flavors are poured so the chocolate and vanilla are in layers or swirled together with a marbling effect (you can ask for it done in the style you prefer), which lets you taste each individual flavor.
Ordering this shake is as easy as it sounds: ask for a black and white shake, and In-N-Out employees will know exactly what you are asking for. Some employees have their own names for this concoction — one of the employees at my local In-N-Out refers to this hack as a "swirlie," but you probably won't get any pushback when calling it a black and white. So don't be shy about ordering off-menu. It's an established In-N-Out tradition that widely expands your options for delicious treats. Best of all, it couldn't be easier.
Ordering menu hacks at In-N-Out couldn't be easier
In-N-Out makes its milkshakes with real ice cream, unlike other chains that have to label their frozen dessert "shakes" rather than "milkshakes." The In-N-Out ones are the real deal, and customers notice the difference, whether they're going with a classic single flavor or playing around with a hack. The black and white shake has been popular for decades, and even though it isn't an official menu item, In-N-Out employees know what it is, along with other menu hacks like the Neapolitan, another secret menu milkshake you need to try. That one combines all three flavors (chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry) for that dose of variety that you might be craving.
In-N-Out employees should be more than familiar with terms like "black and white" or "Neapolitan," though if they haven't heard the exact term you're using, they'll work with you to figure out what you want. A great example is the saltless meat patties you can order. These are popular for pet owners who want to give their furry friends a special treat, and people refer to them in a couple of different ways. Some people call them "pup patties," while others call them "Scooby Snacks," but if the person taking your order gives you a funny look, just let them know you want a patty without salt for your dog — and don't forget the black and white milkshake for yourself!