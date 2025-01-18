The Reason McDonald's Doesn't Call Its 'Shakes' Milkshakes

McDonald's shakes have been a long term part of McDonald's menus around the world. From seasonal favorites like the Shamrock Shake to elusive secret menu shakes, there is a frosty, sweet treat for everyone at McDonald's. There is just one caveat: these drinks are specifically called "shakes", not "milkshakes".

This specific name choice isn't just a branding or marketing scheme. McDonald's refers to its milkshakes as "shakes" for legal purposes. Certain states have different dairy regulations, which happens to include what can and cannot be legally distinguished as a milkshake. To make things easier, McDonald's opts to simply refer to the drinks as shakes.

McDonald's specifically uses reduced-fat soft serve from its own brand to make its shakes. This may not sound like it matters, but soft serve does differ from custard or frozen yogurt. Whether or not a shake can be legally declared a milkshake depends on the ingredients used in certain states, so McDonald's circumvents this issue by just not calling the drinks milkshakes at all.