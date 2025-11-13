The Secret Menu Milkshake You Need To Order At In-N-Out (Try It Once, Thank Us Later)

For fast food fans who have had the good fortune to enjoy a Double-Double from In-N-Out, just the idea of a trip to this burger joint is enough to make your mouth water. The menu is simple, but for foodies who love hacking secret menus, simple is just the beginning. The primarily West Coast burger chain's secret menu is pretty epic, with items like grilled cheese, animal-style fries, and even a saltless meat patty for dogs (also known as the pup patty). If you want something to wash down your burger and fries, you can always order a simple cup of soda; but if you're in the mood for something sweet and creamy, the milkshakes at In-N-Out certainly won't let you down.

Milkshakes aren't exactly a secret item at In-N-Out, but according to the menu, there are only three basic choices: chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla. The problem with that is clear — how do you choose? Luckily, you don't have to be limited to just one. The Neapolitan shake is a mix of all three, so you get to enjoy every flavor. This shake is so good it's actually considered one of the best secret menu items you can get at In-N-Out. One sip, and there's a good chance you'll be hooked. Okay, maybe three — one for each flavor. The best part about these shakes is the way they are poured, so the three flavors are swirled into one cup but not stirred together to create a muddled blob of liquid ice cream.