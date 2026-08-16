The Milk And Bread Trick That Makes Ground Beef Extra Tender

If your meatballs or meatloaf keep coming out dense and dry, there's a classic fix that should be well-known to many Italian-American cooks. It may sound unintuitive, but all you need to do is mash some bread and milk together and mix it into your ground meat before shaping the meatballs. It's called a panade (a French term that roughly translates to the somewhat visceral "bread mash").

There's some science to why this works. When ground meat gets heated up, the proteins inside it contract, causing moisture to get squeezed out. So, if you're making burgers or meatballs with only beef (and maybe a little seasoning), you'll lose a lot of moisture and end up with a potentially dry or rubbery end product. A panade circumvents this problem: The starches in the bread absorb milk and swell up, and when you mix this throughout the meat, this soggy bread gets in between the proteins. The starches are then able to cover the protein molecules and stop them from shrinking together into taut and dry pieces. This helps prevent some moisture from getting expelled, making for an end product that's more tender and juicy.

Historically, there was also another reason to add a panade to ground beef: For many Italian-American home cooks, it was a handy way to pad out their meat, saving money on a relatively expensive ingredient while also giving stale bread a second life.