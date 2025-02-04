How To Keep Meatballs Juicy When Subbing Ground Turkey For Beef

Cream cheese is rich, creamy, and full of fat, and while you don't want to add too much because it would take away from using leaner protein in the first place, a little goes a long way. All you need is about a spoonful for a pound of meat — just enough to make a difference without hugely impacting the meatballs' texture or nutritional profile.

When it's time to combine the ingredients, do so gently. You don't want to overmix the meat because it can become tough, which only adds to the textural problem. Instead, fold the ingredients in until they're well-distributed; you can do this with a spatula or with your hands.

You can also add ingredients to the meatball mixture that naturally release moisture as they cook. This is the case for most vegetables, so a few chopped veggies will not only add nutrition but also keep those meatballs from drying up. Mushrooms release a ton of moisture as well, and they have a subtle, earthy flavor that won't be too noticeable if you add them in. Finally, don't overcook the meatballs. Make sure the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit, but take the meatballs out as soon as that threshold is hit.