Why Your Meatballs Turn Out Dry (And How To Fix Them For Good)
Few things are worse than taking the time to shape and cook meatballs only for them to end up dry. No one wants their dinner to be ruined by an avoidable mistake. If you haven't figured out how to keep your meatballs moist, don't turn to store-bought just yet. There are a few easy fixes to stop them from drying out and remedy that pesky textural problem. The ingredients in your mix, how you mix them, and how you cook them all play a role in determining the dryness of your meatballs.
One of the simplest ways to make your meatballs juicier is to use the right meat for the dish. Meatballs need fat. Not only does it help them stick together better, but using meat with a higher fat content adds moisture, making meatballs softer and more pleasant to eat. If lean meat is your only option, you can add a dollop of cream cheese to keep your meatballs moist.
Splashing in some milk or broth can also make the mix juicier. And if you really want to step up your game, you can make a panade to throw in the mixture. Adding in these milk-soaked breadcrumbs acts as a binding agent, holding the meat together and moistening your mixture. If you have a gluten allergy or simply just don't like bread, try using oats to make a panade instead.
Tips for making moister meatballs
Before you can head to the oven or a pan, you'll want to avoid over-mixing the meat — a common meatball-killing mistake. Using your hands (which are gentler than rigid kitchen utensils) is a good way to ensure you don't work the mixture too much, which could make it rubbery. If meatball-scented hands don't sound very appealing, Ina Garten suggests using a fork to mix ground meat instead. It's also important not to overdo it on the seasoning — adding too much salt will cause the meatballs to be dense and compact, which strips away their juiciness.
Perhaps the most important step in making great meatballs is how you cook them. For starters, it's important to keep an eye on the clock. Overcooking them will cause them to be tough and dry. To avoid this, take the meatballs right off the pan once they hit 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Residual heat will continue cooking them even if they are off the stove or out of the oven.
There's another, less common option for cooking meatballs: steaming them. Steaming meatballs instead of baking or frying them can help keep them tender. It also helps lean meats stay juicy and thus might be the best option for those craving chicken meatballs. However, this method doesn't leave a crispy outer crust like the others. If you want to steam your meatballs but also want some crunch, quickly broil or pan-fry them right after. In no time, your meatballs will turn from rock hard to rock stars.