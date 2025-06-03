Why Your Meatballs Turn Out Dry (And How To Fix Them For Good)

Few things are worse than taking the time to shape and cook meatballs only for them to end up dry. No one wants their dinner to be ruined by an avoidable mistake. If you haven't figured out how to keep your meatballs moist, don't turn to store-bought just yet. There are a few easy fixes to stop them from drying out and remedy that pesky textural problem. The ingredients in your mix, how you mix them, and how you cook them all play a role in determining the dryness of your meatballs.

One of the simplest ways to make your meatballs juicier is to use the right meat for the dish. Meatballs need fat. Not only does it help them stick together better, but using meat with a higher fat content adds moisture, making meatballs softer and more pleasant to eat. If lean meat is your only option, you can add a dollop of cream cheese to keep your meatballs moist.

Splashing in some milk or broth can also make the mix juicier. And if you really want to step up your game, you can make a panade to throw in the mixture. Adding in these milk-soaked breadcrumbs acts as a binding agent, holding the meat together and moistening your mixture. If you have a gluten allergy or simply just don't like bread, try using oats to make a panade instead.