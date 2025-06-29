If You Don't Have Milk To Make Meatballs, There's An Easy Fix

For novice home cooks, preparing homemade meatballs may seem like a daunting task. Nevertheless, in truth, these meaty orbs are typically are made with uncomplicated ingredients and are surprisingly easy to make. If you're ready to move past the best (and worst) frozen meatballs from the grocery store, you only need a small assortment of ingredients to make delicious meatballs at home. Though, as you scour your kitchen for the essentials, next to the ground beef, garlic, egg, and breadcrumbs, you may find yourself completely out of milk.

In traditional meatball recipes, milk is included to not only add moisture but to also help bind the residual ingredients of your recipe together. Whether you're adding a splash of milk directly to the mix or combining milk and breadcrumbs to make a panade to keep your meat nice and tender, this creamy liquid plays a significant role in most renowned meatball recipes.

Thankfully though, if you don't have any milk in the fridge, there are other ingredients you can use to make delicious meatballs. You simply need another liquid that can do the same job as milk, and fortunately, you have more than one option. If you're after a substitute that has the same creamy appeal as milk, consider using a small amount of watered-down yogurt or buttermilk. You can also use ricotta cheese for a creamier consistency. Beyond dairy-rich alternatives, there are even more substitutes that contain no dairy and still work to produce mouthwatering results.