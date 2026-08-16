What Happens To All Of The Unsold Food At Kroger?

Supermarkets have to handle a lot of expired food they can't sell, from day-old bread to canned soup that's past its "best by" date but still totally safe to consume. America's oldest grocery store chain, Kroger, is no different: The chain acknowledges that around ⅓ of food produced in the United States goes to waste. And while the supermarket doesn't appear to publicly state how much of its own food goes unsold, it does seem to have a fairly robust program for ensuring that unsold food isn't thrown away.

That program is called Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, and Kroger launched it in 2017. It covers a fairly wide range of different types of food beyond just shelf-stable goods, including baked goods, meat, dairy, and produce. When products are first approaching their best-by date, they typically get discounted and put in markdown sections in Kroger stores. If they don't sell from there, the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste program dictates that they're sent to food banks and other hunger relief groups that will distribute them. This happens through a nonprofit foundation that Kroger created in 2018, the aptly titled Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation. Kroger claims that it has given away nearly 4 billion meals and overall directed some $1.8 billion worth of food and funds toward hunger relief (per its 2025 Responsible Business Report). As a notable bonus, Kroger also has a program to recycle food scraps that can't be donated: The supermarket sends them to be composted or turned into animal feed, and claims that 97% of its stores participate in this program.