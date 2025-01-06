What Do Grocery Stores Really Do With Expired Food?

There's a seemingly endless amount of food at American supermarkets, and it's rare we're not able to find something we need. While those bountiful shelves are convenient for customers, all that food can't possibly be picked up before expiry. Even if grocery stores do intensive research to estimate consumer demand, or employ the help of AI to predict purchase trends, the math isn't going to be perfect. Most stores still overbuy groceries to keep customers happy. That leaves us all asking that one big question: What do grocery stores do with all their leftover food?

Well, when a food item is approaching its expiration or sell-by date, most grocery stores will move the product into the clearance section with the hope that customers will snag it fast. If these items aren't added to cart in time, some commercial grocery chains, like Food Lion, Sam's, and Trader Joe's, donate leftover food to local food banks to further reduce waste. Whole Foods donated over 30 million meals to those in need in 2022, and Walmart (the largest grocery store chain in the U.S.) more than 696 million pounds. Even if a food item is past its sell-by date, most companies choose that date based on when a product will taste best, not when it will actually expire. After all, there are some foods that actually don't expire at all. So stores can still bring that food to food banks to distribute to the local community. Since food banks are trained in food safety, they can distinguish the good food from the expired.