What Happens To All Of Costco's Leftover Unsold Produce?

According to ReFed, a nonprofit working to reduce food waste, the United States produced 70 million tons of surplus food in 2024 — that's 29% of total food production. Many people may wonder what grocery stores really do with expired food. For produce that doesn't sell at Costco, the retailer has a few useful things it does with the leftovers.

Costco has a waste reduction program guided by its Sustainability Commitment, includes a 2019 goal to divert 80% of its food waste from landfills. Similarly to restaurant chains that donate leftover food, Costco finds ways to share its unsold produce with those who need it. What doesn't sell is used in four main program categories: donations, new products, animal feed, and recycling. Costco donates unsold food in partnership with Feeding America, The Global FoodBanking Network, and local food banks. In Costco's 2025 Global Waste Report, the company noted that it had donated about 76,000 tons of food to U.S. food programs alone. A Redditor in an r/Costco thread backed this up: "I volunteer several days a week at a food pantry. Costco delivers to us twice a week. They're incredible!"

While Costco doesn't always offer breakdowns of what it does with its produce in particular versus other types of food, the brand's 2025 Annual Sustainability Report noted that about 74% of the food it donated in the United States was composed of the following nutrient-rich categories: produce, grains and bread, and dairy and protein. Within that breakdown, 46.9% of the donations were produce. The report also noted that the brand successfully kept 82.8% of its food waste from landfills that year, exceeding the goal it set in 2019.