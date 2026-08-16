The Rare Pyrex Dish That's A Coveted Thrift Store Find
It can be difficult to determine what seemingly everyday items may or may not increase in value over the years. It can be even harder not to cringe over what might have been had you kept better track of grandma's old Pyrex collection. In the decades after Pyrex changed home cooking forever, some of the iconic brand's vintage wares still command a premium on the resale market. Pumpkin Butterprint, which dates back to 1965, is one such colorway, with examples asking hundreds of dollars on sites like eBay today. So, should you happen to spot this particular bit of Pyrex for a more palatable price in the wild, you'd be wise to snap it up before someone marks it up.
Sometimes appearing instead as "Amish Butterprint" due to illustrations of behatted characters wearing old-timey clothes in harvest-time tableaus, most of what you'll see for resale today features orange patterns on white backgrounds. Turquoise versions were also manufactured. There is a vexing paucity of official information about these and some other Pyrex treasures. The line was produced in limited numbers in sets of four as part of a promotion, making Pumpkin Butterprint collectible from its very beginning. It's not necessarily the most common thing to end up at the thrift, but it's still always good to keep an eye out.
Identifying Pyrex's Pumpkin Butterprint up close and personal
When you're shopping for finds such as these online, seller claims and purported details can sometimes allay concerns about authenticity. You can also learn to better authenticate Pyrex for yourself by brushing up on details like the company's historic fonts. Pyrex's Pumpkin Butterprint pattern and colorway also only seem to have been made in the Cinderella bowl style, making it just a little easier to narrow down under the glaring lights of your average secondhand store.
Pyrex's Cinderella bowl sets were fashioned in descending sizes for nesting, with extended lips on either side that functioned as handles and pouring spouts, according to the Corning Museum of Glass. The company only made the Cinderella variety into the early 1980s, so anything in this particular shape emblazoned with its name is highly likely to be a real-deal throwback. Even if you were to find a single Pumpkin Butterprint Cinderella bowl separated from its original set, that little distinction from an ordinary bowl would help you further distinguish it from any other vessel and maybe even join it with your own collection at home.