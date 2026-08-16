The Rare Pyrex Dish That's A Coveted Thrift Store Find

It can be difficult to determine what seemingly everyday items may or may not increase in value over the years. It can be even harder not to cringe over what might have been had you kept better track of grandma's old Pyrex collection. In the decades after Pyrex changed home cooking forever, some of the iconic brand's vintage wares still command a premium on the resale market. Pumpkin Butterprint, which dates back to 1965, is one such colorway, with examples asking hundreds of dollars on sites like eBay today. So, should you happen to spot this particular bit of Pyrex for a more palatable price in the wild, you'd be wise to snap it up before someone marks it up.

Sometimes appearing instead as "Amish Butterprint" due to illustrations of behatted characters wearing old-timey clothes in harvest-time tableaus, most of what you'll see for resale today features orange patterns on white backgrounds. Turquoise versions were also manufactured. There is a vexing paucity of official information about these and some other Pyrex treasures. The line was produced in limited numbers in sets of four as part of a promotion, making Pumpkin Butterprint collectible from its very beginning. It's not necessarily the most common thing to end up at the thrift, but it's still always good to keep an eye out.