Baked Mac And Cheese Is Creamy And 'Heavenly Rich' With Ree Drummond's One-Ingredient Hack

Nothing says hearty and cozy like a baked macaroni and cheese recipe. You can make it any way you want, but if you want a rich, indulgent dish, try working in "The Pioneer Woman" star Ree Drummond's easy tip: whisk in an egg.

When the egg is combined with other macaroni and cheese ingredients like milk and butter, it creates a texture similar to custard, which ultimately makes the cheese sauce thicker, smoother, and richer. You can build a decadent baked mac and cheese in as little as three ingredients: cheese, milk, and pasta. As you heat that cheese sauce, whisk in an egg until it all combines, and you'll love the texture and flavor impact. Just make sure to whisk the sauce until the egg assimilates completely with the cheese and milk; you don't want the egg to cook or scramble separately.

Use the whole egg, not just the white or the yolk, because both components help balance each other out. If you only use yolk, you might end up with a sauce that's a little too thick, but don't skip the egg yolk altogether, or you'll lose the purpose of adding the egg to begin with.