Baked Mac And Cheese Is Creamy And 'Heavenly Rich' With Ree Drummond's One-Ingredient Hack
Nothing says hearty and cozy like a baked macaroni and cheese recipe. You can make it any way you want, but if you want a rich, indulgent dish, try working in "The Pioneer Woman" star Ree Drummond's easy tip: whisk in an egg.
When the egg is combined with other macaroni and cheese ingredients like milk and butter, it creates a texture similar to custard, which ultimately makes the cheese sauce thicker, smoother, and richer. You can build a decadent baked mac and cheese in as little as three ingredients: cheese, milk, and pasta. As you heat that cheese sauce, whisk in an egg until it all combines, and you'll love the texture and flavor impact. Just make sure to whisk the sauce until the egg assimilates completely with the cheese and milk; you don't want the egg to cook or scramble separately.
Use the whole egg, not just the white or the yolk, because both components help balance each other out. If you only use yolk, you might end up with a sauce that's a little too thick, but don't skip the egg yolk altogether, or you'll lose the purpose of adding the egg to begin with.
Other ways to build richness in macaroni and cheese
The egg trick might be the best-kept secret, but when those eggs are combined with other rich ingredients, it takes things to the next level. Egg yolks have natural fats. Lecithin, a compound found in eggs, acts as a natural emulsifier, which is what makes eggs such a necessary component to rich dishes like custards and cheese sauces. When whisked with whole milk, that ideal flavor and texture profile forms, but you can also swap the milk for cream.
Cream is higher in fat, meaning when the egg and cream come together, something even more intense happens than when you just use whole milk. To balance the richness, use a sharp cheese like cheddar, and combine it with an earthy, underrated flavor profile like Gruyére or fontina or even a small amount of truffles. Ultimately, the egg is doing the heavy lifting here to get that exact indulgent profile you're looking for, but when you pair it with the right ingredients, it makes for an even heartier dish.