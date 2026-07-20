Not Your Grandma's Mac And Cheese: Turn The Comfort Classic Into A Gourmet Delight With One Addition
Macaroni and cheese is one of those classic comfort foods that always seems appropriate, no matter the time of day, place, or occasion. Hungry in the middle of the night? Leftover three-ingredient mac and cheese sates that hunger. Need a study break in your dorm room? Instant mac and cheese to the rescue. Celebrating a holiday? Four-cheese macaroni and cheese goes faster than a Christmas ham — especially if you give it a gourmet makeover.
In this case, truffles, whether simply grated fresh, infused into truffle oil, or in the form of Ina Garten's truffle butter trick for mac and cheese, definitely do the trick. Pungently earthy, nutty, and slightly bitter, these rare little fungi are the result of a perfect storm of the right conditions occurring in the right environment. Even then, they take many years to mature, which may be why they can cost up to $300 per ounce. Luckily, a little goes a long way.
Though Garten's approach of massaging it into butter does awaken the flavor, it's also delicious fresh. You only need a few grates on a microplane, or a light drizzle of truffle oil, to liven up your favorite cheesy mac with earthy, nutty flavor. Mixed with the deep, savory goodness of cheese, truffle becomes almost refreshingly aromatic, adding a lightly bitter counterpoint to the richness of the other ingredients. This distinctive contrast makes the nuances in the cheese and seasonings more evident, creating an enhanced flavor experience.
Marrying comfort and sophistication without breaking the bank
Since you only need a bit of truffle to infuse big flavor into mac and cheese, it's perfectly okay to purchase a tiny one. Additionally, when considering white truffles versus black truffles, black truffles are typically less expensive. However, white truffles have a milder flavor, which may be better for your mac and cheese, especially if you use mild, buttery cheeses, such as young cheddar and Brie, over choices such as smoked Gouda and blue cheese.
If you're looking for the most cost-effective option, opt for truffle-infused oil rather than a fresh truffle. Not only is oil less expensive than most fresh truffles (the 5.6-ounce Truff Black Truffle Oil is $21.99 at Whole Foods), it also lasts longer. Provided it's stored in a cool, dark cupboard, it stays fresh for about a month after opening. Fresh truffles must be stored carefully, and may only remain fresh for about five days.
This makes truffle oil the most practical choice if you're looking for ways to upgrade instant mac and cheese, while fresh truffles are better for showstopper dishes at a special gathering. If you're using oil, read the label carefully to confirm it actually contains truffles; some companies use a synthetic compound that tastes and smells similar to truffles instead.