Strawberries Taste 10x Sweeter When Paired With This Spice

Without adding any sugar, you can make a bowl of strawberries taste just that little bit sweeter by pairing it with something else — a pinch of cinnamon. Now, there is no science to suggest that cinnamon quite literally makes strawberries ten times sweeter, but the headline here is alluding to a much more interesting sensory illusion that involves both our mouths and our noses.

Our brains actually combine information from both the sense of taste and smell when deciding on a food's flavor, and research has found that certain aromas can increase perceived sweetness. Interestingly, cinnamon is one of the spices whose aroma people tend to associate with sugar, and the more a food is perceived to smell sweet, the more it can enhance the perceived sweetness of how the food tastes. Additionally, cinnamon contains a flavor compound called cinnamaldehyde which can activate the sweet taste receptor in your mouth, enhancing the overall perceived sweetness of the spice.

Strawberries too already have a flavor that depends heavily on aroma (in that we often use our noses to find the sweetest and ripest strawberries at the store). So, adding a warm spice like cinnamon may have the ability shift that balance even further toward sweetness in our brains, without actually changing the amount of sugar on the fruit itself.