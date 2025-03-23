Give Your Cinnamon Rolls A Sweet, Juicy Boost With One Addition

There's something about the very scent of cinnamon rolls baking in the oven that causes nearly everyone to breathe deep and relax just a little. After all, it's hard to be stressed with the promise of such a tasty treat in the near future. Whether canned, frozen, or made entirely from scratch, cinnamon rolls offer a decadent way to liven up a chilly morning, or a sweet accompaniment to your evening cup of tea. It's also easy to tailor cinnamon rolls to the seasons — lemon or other citrus curd for the summer, pumpkin spice for fall, dried cranberries for winter, and fresh berries for a sweet springtime boost.

Berries are an especially good choice for making canned cinnamon rolls taste like they were made from scratch, as their tangy juices help create a moist and fluffy final product. This is especially true if you love the Trader Joe's pizza dough hack for making cinnamon rolls, as pizza dough is formulated to crisp and stiffen a little as it bakes.

Berries also provide inspiration for a wide range of flavor combinations that could help you create dozens of different kinds of cinnamon rolls from a single recipe. Strawberries and cream is a classic combo easily achieved by adding macerated strawberries inside the rolls and topping them with cream cheese frosting. Love PB&Js? Stuff your cinnamon buns with raspberries and drizzle velvety peanut butter glaze on top. You could also go tropical by adding blackberries and draping the rolls in a rich coconut cream.