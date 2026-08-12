10 Best Kitchen Finds With Deep Discounts At Williams Sonoma In August 2026
Home cooks, rejoice. You're spoiled for choice this August if deep discounts sound appealing to you. But really, no one can refuse these tempting bargains. At Williams Sonoma, there are plenty of exciting kitchen finds that can make cooking even more fun, efficient, and stylish — yes, the holy trifecta of kitchen must-haves that can be hard to come by.
From dinnerware collections that could double as art pieces to decanters that add an element of sophistication to any fancy dinner party, Williams Sonoma has so many spectacular items that are up for sale. And let's not forget that all of these have a markdown of at least 25%. If you're due for an upgrade or just want to add pizzazz to the monotony of routine cooking, you're going to want to listen closely — the deep discounts aren't going to be here forever, after all.
Williams Sonoma Cleartouch Nonstick Countertop Ovenware, Set of 4
There are a lot of unexpected meals you can prepare in a toaster oven, making it a convenient addition to any home kitchen. This Nonstick Countertop Ovenware set from Williams Sonoma even eliminates the common pain point of food sticking to the surface. It comes with a quarter-sheet pan, a rectangular pan, a 1-pound loaf pan, and a cooling rack. It was thoughtfully designed, allowing its size to fit most models.
Purchase the Williams Sonoma Cleartouch Nonstick Countertop Ovenware, Set of 4 for $46.99 (originally $79.95).
Lunar New Year Dinnerware Collection
With intricate illustrations of Chinese mythical creatures, this collection is as eye-catching as it is functional. Expect an assortment that includes dinner plates, serving bowls, a teapot, and more. Pieces are made of either porcelain or stoneware, so they're all microwavable and dishwasher safe.
Purchase the Lunar New Year Dinnerware Collection for $64.99 (originally $109.95).
GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Dutch Oven, 6.5-Qt.
Every kitchen can benefit from a Dutch oven. GreenPan's ceramic nonstick option is made in collaboration with the legendary Stanley Tucci himself. It's durable, ergonomic, and can work with all cooktops. It comes in the shade of Marino Blue, which gives it a sleek and sophisticated vibe that's perfect for modern kitchens.
Purchase the GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Dutch Oven, 6.5-Qt. for $184.99 (originally $369.95).
Williams Sonoma Heritage Wine Decanter and Aerator Set
Enthusiasts of wine need a decanter, and this one from Williams Sonoma knows just how to elevate the vibe of your drinking sessions. Its intricate emerald green stopper is just the perfect pop of color, which looks even better if paired with red wine. The decanter comes with its own coaster, plus also a brass-plated aerator.
Purchase the Williams Sonoma Heritage Wine Decanter and Aerator Set for $72.99 (originally $149.95).
Williams Sonoma Heritage Winged Corkscrew
This opulent-looking corkscrew has antique-inspired details that allow spirited drinkers to sip in style. It's comfortable to hold and use, and it can even double as an intricate decoration.
Purchase the Williams Sonoma Heritage Winged Corkscrew for $26.99 (originally $59.95).
Emile Henry French Ceramic Bonjour Pie & Tart Dish Set
Drawing inspiration from elegant vintage French ceramics, this pie and tart dish set comes in two shades, cedar and navy — both of which are gorgeous options that are on sale. The Burgundian clay material and ribbed design maximize the heat distribution and retention ability of these dishes, so it's not all just face value.
Purchase the Emile Henry French Ceramic Bonjour Pie & Tart Dish Set for $68.99 (originally $99.95).
Corzetti Stamps, Set of 3
If edible craft calls to you, you're going to love these Corzetti pasta stamps that come as a set of three. Aside from the aesthetic appeal of it, the purposeful designs also allow the sauce to cling beautifully to the pasta. These are handcrafted, so expert craftsmanship can be expected.
Purchase the Corzetti Stamps, Set of 3 for $46.99 (originally $69.95).
Star Wars Darth Vader Flex Turner
Cooking at home should be fun, and for Star Wars fans, it can be made even more exciting with the Darth Vader Flex Turner. It's great for non-stick cookware and can be cleaned with a dishwasher.
Purchase the Star Wars Darth Vader Flex Turner for $10.99 (originally $19.95).
Mickey Mouse Pop Mold
The Mickey Mouse Pop Mold allows you to make your favorite frozen treats look like the famous Disney character himself. It comes with four slots, so you can make four separate goodies at the same time. It even comes with a spill-proof lid, helping you avoid messy accidents in the freezer.
Purchase the Mickey Mouse Pop Mold for $14.99 (originally $19.95).
Williams Sonoma Tiny Chef Impression Cookie Cutter Kit
Upgrade your baking sessions with a nifty cookie cutter kit inspired by The Tiny Chef Show. Aside from the six cookie cutters, the kit also comes with 10 icing bags, four decorating tips, a coupler, and a storage box.
Purchase the Williams Sonoma Tiny Chef Impression Cookie Cutter Kit for $19.99 (originally $29.95).